"I feel sorry for Mohamed Salah" – Jamie Carragher tells Liverpool to sign 2 new players after EFL Cup final loss

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has urged his former club to sign two attackers in the summer transfer window to help out Mohamed Salah.

Earlier on Sunday (March 16), the Reds failed to lift their first trophy of the season as they lost 2-1 to Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final. Dan Burn and Alexander Isak scored one goal each before Federico Chiesa netted in the final moments of the clash at Wembley Stadium.

After the end of the EFL Cup final, Carragher shared his two cents on the Reds' recent display and claimed that Arne Slot's side need to inject new blood into their squad. He said on Sky Sports (h/t Metro):

"It was probably one of the worst performances I've seen from Liverpool in a cup final. But they've given so much this season and they've lost one league game. It's hard to be too critical but it has shined a light on where Liverpool need to improve."

Carragher, who helped Liverpool win 11 trophies as a player, continued:

"The lack of pace in attack is glaring. I feel sorry for Mohamed Salah, he was kept quiet by PSG and he wasn't great today but he doesn't get help from the other attackers. The other attackers are good players but they're not great."

Suggesting that the Reds require two new forwards, Carragher added:

"They need to go and buy two attackers this summer to play alongside Salah. The last week has shown what they need in the summer. It’s exciting because Liverpool are going to win the league and they still need to improve in some areas."

While Salah has registered 54 goal contributions for his club this season, only Cody Gakpo has more than 20 goals and assists for the Reds in the 2024-25 season. Luis Diaz has 18 goal contributions for his team, Darwin Nunez has 14, and Diogo Jota has 11 this campaign.

Liverpool great lauds Newcastle after cup win

Speaking on Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher showered praise on Newcastle United and their manager Eddie Howe after the Magpies' EFL Cup win. He said (h/t Metro):

"No matter what happens next with Newcastle, they will always be remembered for this. Eddie Howe has massively improved as a coach since coming to Newcastle."

Newcastle were the dominant side despite relishing just 34% possession earlier on Sunday. They registered 17 shots compared to the Reds' seven and created three big chances in the final.

The Magpies' recent win secured them a first domestic cup since 1955.

