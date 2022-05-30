"I feel sorry" - Real Madrid hero Thibaut Courtois sends classy message to Liverpool fans after UCL crowd trouble

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has sent a message of support to Liverpool fans following the Champions League final in Paris.

Kickoff was delayed at the Stade de France by 36 minutes due to problems with getting Liverpool supporters into the stadium.

BBC News has reported that while UEFA have blamed the delay on a high number of fans trying to use fake tickets, Reds fans have spoken of queueing for hours to get to the ground, while also being pepper sprayed by French police.

Andy Robertson @andrewrobertso5 To the Liverpool fans in Paris, what happened to you was disgraceful. You deserve so much better and now answers must follow. Hope you all got home safe To the Liverpool fans in Paris, what happened to you was disgraceful. You deserve so much better and now answers must follow. Hope you all got home safe ❤️ https://t.co/ix24OzEBi2

The Mirror has also reported that fans of the Merseyside club were treated appallingly following the full-time whistle.

Liverpool released a statement which said:

"We are hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening at Stade de France."

"This is the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes we have witnessed tonight."

"We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues."

Following the final, in which Real Madrid shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois put in a man-of-the-match performance to help his side win 1-0 and claim their 14th European Cup, the Belgian international tweeted a message of support for those who travelled from England:

Thibaut Courtois @thibautcourtois I feel sorry for @LFC fans and the way they were treated. I hope everyone got home safe! I feel sorry for @LFC fans and the way they were treated. I hope everyone got home safe!

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois claims he doesn't "get enough respect" following victory over Liverpool

The 30-year-old keeper hit out at his critics after he put on one of the greatest goalkeeping performances in a European Cup final.

The former Chelsea star pulled off a string of incredible saves from the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to claim the first Champions League triumph of his career and Los Blancos' fifth in nine seasons.

Following his incredible performance at the Stade de France, Courtois claimed he had seen plenty of criticism for his performances all season long, as he told BT Sport (as quoted by BBC Sport):

"I said that when Madrid plays finals, they win. I was on the good side of history."

"I saw a lot of tweets coming my way that I would get humbled today - it was the other way round."

The giant shot-stopper added:

"Today I needed to win a final for my career, for all the hard work to put respect on my name as I don't think I get enough respect, especially in England."

"I saw a lot of criticism even after a great season."

"I am really proud of the team. We stuck to it and when I needed to be there I was there for the team."

Thibaut Courtois @thibautcourtois 🤍#HalaMadrid Es mejor que en mis sueños, es realidad! Somos CAMPEONES DE EUROPA!!! Es mejor que en mis sueños, es realidad! Somos CAMPEONES DE EUROPA!!! 🏆🤍#HalaMadrid https://t.co/RZovHJOeB2

