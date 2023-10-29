"I feel sorry for them" - Ten Hag sends message to Manchester United supporters after 3-0 loss to Manchester City

After the 3-0 loss to Manchester City on Sunday, October 29, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag admitted that he feels sorry for United's supporters due to the poor start to the season. He added an optimistic message, stating that there will be better days for the Red Devils and thanked the supporters for backing the team.

Speaking to the media after the loss to City, Ten Hag claimed that the team was doing everything but were just not getting the results. The Red Devils have lost 5 of their opening 10 matches this season in the Premier League.

The Dutchman said (via @centredevils on X):

"Message for the fans? I feel sorry for them. We did everything we could, but it wasn't enough. I ask them to stay behind us and continue to support the team. We're all together. There will be better days."

Erling Haaland scored a brace and assisted Phil Foden for the third goal to seal a comfortable win for the Cityzens at Old Trafford.

Manchester United manager hits out at journalist

Erik ten Hag did not seem to be in a good mood after the loss to Manchester City. The Manchester United manager was irritated after being repeatedly asked about his choice of defenders for the Manchester derby.

Ten Hag started with Johnny Evans and Harry Maguire as centre-backs and Victor Lindelof as the left-back, with Raphael Varane on the bench. Ten Hag said (via GOAL):

"I said it from the start I just explained it, the question of why. Do you want me to explain it again? When you face City, they will go up to press and then to play with Rafa and Maguire on the left that can give problems and then you end up kicking long balls. He is better on the right Harry, especially against teams pressing high and then you have to step in on the left, especially against Alvarez."

The Dutchman added:

"They [Evans and Maguire] played very well, Onana played a good game but you know they come under pressures and no one will be surprised and I need the players on the left side who can make angles and to step in and you have to step in to get the press on them and I think they did this very well."

Erik ten Hag was booed by the Manchester United faithful after he decided to take Rasmus Hojlund off in the 73rd minute. He stated that the young striker was not used to playing 90 minutes regularly and needed to be protected.