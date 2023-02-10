"I feel sorry for you" - Cristian Romero hits back at Tottenham fan who asked him to leave the club

Cristian Romero has hit back at a Tottenham Hotspur fan after he asked the Argentina international to permanently leave the club.

Twitter user @sudanalytics_ (h/t The Boot Room) posted a quote from Romero with regard to Argentina's upcoming international fixtures. The 2022 FIFA World Cup champions will take on Chile on 17 February before a double-header against New Zealand.

In response to a question about representing his country in those three upcoming international friendlies, Romero supposedly said:

"If Tottenham tell me to stay? I already left once, I would leave again."

B/R Football @brfootball Brazil vs. Argentina has been interrupted after Brazilian health officials walked on the pitch to confront the four Argentine Premier League players—Martinez, Buendia, Romero and Lo Celso—who traveled from the UK in the last 14 days & didn't quarantine, breaking Brazilian rules. Brazil vs. Argentina has been interrupted after Brazilian health officials walked on the pitch to confront the four Argentine Premier League players—Martinez, Buendia, Romero and Lo Celso—who traveled from the UK in the last 14 days & didn't quarantine, breaking Brazilian rules. https://t.co/NNkJC7tPQe

Spurs did not allow Romero and Giovani Lo Celso to play in Argentina's FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Brazil in September 2021. The duo traveled with the national team regardless and the match was halted in the seventh minute due to four Argentina players breaking Covid-19 protocol (h/t Guardian).

Reacting to Romero's aforementioned quote, a Spurs fan wrote:

"Leave Tottenham permanently then if you think you’re above us @CutiRomero2"

The former Juventus and Atalanta centre-back responded to the fan and wrote in a now-deleted tweet:

"Hahaha, I feel sorry for you. Find out more before talking stupid things.”

It is unclear if Romero was questioning the legitimacy of the quote that was published or with its apparent misinterpretation. Nevertheless, his passion for the national team and Tottenham cannot be doubted.

He evidently gives it his all on the pitch in Argentina and Spurs colors. Perhaps he gave it a bit too much in Spurs' 1-0 win against Manchester City on 5 February.

Romero was sent off after receiving a second yellow card three minutes from the 90-minute mark. He will miss his team's league clash against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (11 February) as a result.

Tottenham Hotspur coach explains how Cristian Romero can improve his discipline

Cristian Romero is a notably aggressive defender on the pitch. The Tottenham Hotspur centre-back doesn't shy away from sticking a foot in and likes to play on the front foot.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Dermot Gallagher says VAR should have advised Anthony Taylor to take a look at the Marc Cucurella hair pulling incident as it was a red card offence by Cristian Romero.



Tottenham went onto score from the resulting corner from the incident. 🟥 Red Card OffenceDermot Gallagher says VAR should have advised Anthony Taylor to take a look at the Marc Cucurella hair pulling incident as it was a red card offence by Cristian Romero.Tottenham went onto score from the resulting corner from the incident. 🟥 Red Card Offence Dermot Gallagher says VAR should have advised Anthony Taylor to take a look at the Marc Cucurella hair pulling incident as it was a red card offence by Cristian Romero. Tottenham went onto score from the resulting corner from the incident. 😬 https://t.co/ecDKxvE6lq

Such a playing style can make a player susceptible to bookings. He has been shown the yellow card 16 times in 49 games across competitions for Spurs since he arrived at N17.

Spurs' assistant manager Cristian Stellini was asked about Romero's discipline at a recent press conference. The Italian coach, who is overlooking media duties in manager Antonio Conte's recent absence due to gallbladder surgery, said (h/t Football.London):

"If you get a yellow it's because you did not get the ball. You have to work on the timing. He has to jump and tackle and win the ball. This is something we can work on. We will work on this aspect but keeping the same aggressiveness."

Poll : 0 votes