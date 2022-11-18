“I feel they could be the surprise package to go out” – Jamie Carragher makes bold Belgium prediction ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Jamie Carragher is not positive about Belgium's chances of going far in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and feels they could be knocked out early.

The latest edition of the FIFA World Cup will commence in Qatar on Sunday (20th November). The host nation will lock horns with Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in the first match of the competition.

All 32 participants have either landed in or are on their way to Qatar as they prepare for the start of the tournament. Belgium are among those have set their eyes on getting their hands on the trophy this time around.

Roberto Martinez and Co. notably finished third in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. They will be hopeful of going all the way in Qatar and returning home with the trophy this year.

Carragher, though, is of the view that winning the World Cup is a 'step too far' for Belgium. The Liverpool legend thus boldly tipped the Red Devils to be eliminated from the tournament early. He told Sky Sports [via The Metro]:

"They [Belgium] have been a great team and Roberto Martinez has done fantastically well – they finished third in the last World Cup but I just feel it’s a step too far."

"Romelu Lukaku hasn’t played for weeks, even months. I’m not sure he’s played this weekend for Inter Milan either. I feel they could be the surprise package to go out."

Apart from Carragher, former England midfielder Jamie Redknapp and ex-Arsenal women's team attacker Karen Carney feel Belgium could meet a similar fate in Qatar.

Belgium kick off FIFA World Cup campaign next week

Belgium will face Canada in their first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday (23rd November). They will also go up against Morocco and Croatia in the group stages.

The Red Devils are currently in Kuwait, preparing for the commencement of the tournament. They are scheduled to lock horns with Egypt in a warm-up match tonight (18th November).

Belgium notably have a major injury concern in their team ahead of the World Cup, with Romelu Lukaku sidelined with an injury. The striker is included in Martinez's 26-man squad for the tournament, but has amassed just 256 minutes of playing time with Inter Milan this term.

It now remains to be seen when the former Manchester United frontman will return to action. It is also unclear how Belgium will perform without Lukaku leading their line.

