Official: Roberto Martinez announces 26-man Belgium squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has announced his 26-man Belgium squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Belgians are in Group F and face Canada in their opener on Wednesday, 23 November at the Al Rayyan Stadium.

They then take on Morocco on Sunday, 27 November at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Belgium's final group game comes against Croatia at the Al Rayyan Stadium once again on Thursday, 1 December.

Martinez has chosen a star-studded squad boasting the likes of Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

The City midfield maestro has earned 93 international caps, scoring 25 goals.

Also making the trip to Qatar are Real Madrid duo, Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, on loan at Inter Milan, leads the attackers in Martinez's 26-man squad.

The former Manchester United frontman has bagged 68 goals in 102 international caps.

Here is the full squad Martinez has chosen to head to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Goalkeepers:

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge).

Defenders:

Timothy Castagne (Leicester), Wout Faes (Leicester), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Toby Alderweireld (Antwerp), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid).

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan), Leander Dendocker (Aston Villa), Amadou Onana (Everton), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid), Youri Tielemans (Leicester).

Forwards: Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), Leandro Trossard (Brighton), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray), Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Lois Openda (Lens), Jeremy Doku (Rennes).

How did Belgium fare at the 2018 FIFA World Cup?

The Belgians finished third in Russia

Belgium were placed in Group G alongside England, Tunisia, and Panama at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

They kicked off their campaign by beating Panama thanks to Dries Mertens' 47th-minute strike and Lukaku's double.

Martinez's men then beat Panama 5-2 with goals from Eden Hazard (pen), Michy Batshuayi, and another Lukaku double.

The Red Devils then secured a 1-0 victory over England, with Adnan Januzaj's 51st-minute strike proving decisive.

They headed into the Round of 16 and dramatically beat Japan 3-2 with Jan Vertonghen, Marouane Fellaini, and Nacer Chadli on the scoresheet.

In a quarterfinal clash against record holders Brazil, Martinez's men dispatched Selecao with a 2-1 win.

Fernandinho's own goal and De Bruyne's strike sent Belgium into the semi-finals in Russia.

The Red Devils' 2018 FIFA World Cup journey ended in the semi-finals.

They suffered a 1-0 defeat to eventual winners France, courtesy of Samuel Umtiti's effort.

Martinez's side beat England again 2-0 in the third-place play-off, with Meunier and Hazard scoring.

