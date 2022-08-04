“I feel they’ve just reset haven’t they” – Joe Cole makes bold prediction about where Manchester United will finish in the Premier League next season 

Former Liverpool midfielder Joe Cole believes Manchester United won't finish in the Premier League top four in the upcoming season. He stated that the sides above the Red Devils have improved further and might even increase the gap.

The Old Trafford outfit finished sixth in the league last season after an abysmal season. They accumulated their worst ever points tally in the Premier League era (58). They were a staggering 35 points behind champions Manchester City and 13 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United have so far signed Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, and Lisandro Martinez this summer.

However, Cole is of the opinion that the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham have improved further. He told Mirror Football:

“I feel they've just reset haven't they. I can't see Man Utd closing the gap. If they do the same as they did last year with a new manager, I think it's levelling out now and then they'll have to rebuild like Liverpool did. I might be wrong but I think Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham will go further away from Man Utd in terms of what they do."

He added:

“From Man Utd's perspective they have to hope Ten Hag's as good a manager as Jurgen Klopp or even as Brendan Rodgers. It's a huge job he's got on his hands at Man Utd”

Cole believes the Red Devils will need to rebuild like Liverpool did beginning under Brendan Rodgers. He was appointed the Reds' manager in 2012 and spent four years at the club, even taking them close to the Premier League title in 2014.

While Rodgers was sacked in 2016, he arguably built the base that led to them winning trophies in recent years under Jurgen Klopp.

Manchester United could look to sign Chelsea midfielder

As per journalist Nabil Djellit, Erik ten Hag is interested in re-uniting with midfielder Hakim Ziyech at Manchester United this summer. However, not everyone inside the club is convinced with this potential move.

Djellit tweeted:

"Erik Ten Hag wants to sign Hakim Ziyech at Manchester United. It is one of his priorities. But the Moroccan winger is not unanimous within the club. It blocks..."

Ziyech, 29, played under Ten Hag at Ajax before moving to Chelsea in 2020. He has so far played 83 matches for the Blues across competitions, registering 14 goals and 10 assists.

