“I am feeling better and ready to be on the pitch” – Chelsea star suggests he should play a part against Arsenal

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly recently claimed that he is looking forward to playing a part against Arsenal this weekend. The Blues are set to host the Gunners in a pulsating Premier League clash on Sunday, November 6.

Koulibaly, who joined the club from Napoli during the summer transfer window, returned to action during his team's 2-1 win against Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League on November 3.

He was out of action since his team's goalless draw against Brentford on October 20. The Senegalese suffered a minor injury during the game.

However, his return is a welcome prospect for Graham Potter as his team are suffering from injury issues across the back line. Ben Chilwell, Reece James, and Wesley Fofana are all out due to respective injuries.

While Marc Cucurella and Thiago Silva are guaranteed to start against the Gunners, Koulibaly also looks set to be a starter against Mikel Arteta's side. He recently told the Evening Standard (via Chelsea Chronicle):

“I will do my best to get in the team [v Arsenal]. We know that it will be a tough game. We will see if the coach chooses this. Me, at the moment, I am feeling better. I personally had ten tough days, but I am feeling better and ready to be on the pitch.”

The 31-year-old has played 12 games for the Blues since joining the club. He has bagged a goal as well.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter happy to have a day more than Arsenal to prepare for the game

Chelsea have a day more than Arsenal to prepare for the upcoming London derby as Mikel Arteta's team played in the Europa League a day after Potter's team played in the UEFA Champions League.

While previewing the upcoming clash, Potter said (via chelsea.com):

"If you don't do that in any game, it's a challenge for us,’ he pointed out. ‘It was a unique situation at the weekend and now we have to learn from that and be ready for a London derby. It's a special game. It's an exciting game.

"We have to be ready to play the football that can get us a result. But it's helpful in a way the extra 24 hours, we take what we can at this at this point of the season. We're all used to the quick turnaround, we're used to short space in between games, but any time you have you have to use it well."

Chelsea are currently placed sixth in the Premier League standings with 21 points from 12 games.

