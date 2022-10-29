"I have a feeling" - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola makes bold comments on Manchester United

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made a bold claim that Manchester United are returning to form, considering the latter's recent performances.

The Red Devils are on a seven-game unbeaten run across competitions since Guardiola's side crushed them 6-3 in the Premier League a few weeks ago. Most recently, United held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw through a stoppage-time equaliser before seeing off Sheriff Tiraspol 3-0 in the UEFA Europa League in midweek.

Guardiola, who has enjoyed great success against United in his managerial career, feels the club is getting back to their best. BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone quoted him on Twitter, saying:

“I have a feeling that United is coming. Finally, United is coming. I saw yesterday (against Sheriff) and Chelsea the first half. I thought I like what I see from United just now.”

Guardiola's words are not totally unfounded, as Manchester United have climbed up to fifth since their derby humiliation, collecting eight points from their next four league games.

Their results in Europe have also been promising, winning all three games this month to recover from the opening day loss to boost their progression hopes. Erik ten Hag's side have also run a taut ship in defence, conceding just once in their last five games across competitions.

However, they still have a lot of catching up to do on the league front, as they need to be consistent with their results to break into the top four.

Manchester United await tough Sociedad test next week

Manchester United's mettle will be tested once more next week at the Anoeta, where Real Sociedad will host them for the final group game in the Europa League.

La Real are leading United by three points, winning all five games, including a 1-0 win at Old Trafford on matchday one. The La Liga outfit have been solid in Europe, so the Red Devils will have to pull out all the stops to beat Sociedad in the latter's backyard to secure a direct entry to the Round of 16.

