"I have a feeling they will pick something up here" - Chris Sutton makes surprise prediction for Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Chris Sutton reckons Manchester United will come unstuck against Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday (December 8).

Erik ten Hag had a ton of pressure lifted off his shoulders following his side's 2-1 win against Chelsea on Wednesday (December 6). The Red Devils were dominant and put in a performance that suggests the Dutch coach's players are still backing him.

However, Manchester United have made a topsy-turvy start to the season that led to talk regarding Ten Hag's future. They sit sixth in the league, with nine wins and six defeats in 15 games.

The Red Devils face a Bournemouth side who have recently enjoyed an upturn in form. The Cherries have won three of their last five games and will be hopeful of rising up the table from their current 15th placed position.

Sutton has backed Andoni Iraola's men to nick a point when they visit Old Trafford. The Premier League legend isn't overly impressed with how United are performing, telling BBC Sport:

"Manchester United are one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League based on their recent results, but I am not sure you would say the same if you had watched them play."

The former Chelsea striker touched on the Red Devils' victory against his former club midweek:

"United's win over Chelsea in midweek was an important one for Erik ten Hag after their disappointing defeat at Newcastle, and the reports that came out about him having lost some of the dressing room."

Sutton is unsure the Cherries will be as easy to play against as the Blues were at Old Trafford:

"They went toe to toe with Chelsea in that game and were more open than they have been, but I am not sure Bournemouth will allow this game to go the same way."

He concluded:

"The Cherries are in decent form themselves, with three wins and a draw from their past four games, and I have a feeling they will pick something up here too. Prediction: 1-1."

Manchester United's win against Chelsea was crucial and it kept them in the hunt for a top-four finish. Their chances of doing so were also aided by Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur both suffering defeat midweek.

Victor Lindelof and Marcus Rashford both look set to miss Manchester United's clash against Bournemouth

Marcus Rashford is a doubt ahead of tomorrow's game.

Ten Hag will be without Victor Lindelof for his side's encounter with Bournemouth. The Swedish defender picked up a knock in the win against Chelsea and was replaced by Sergio Reguilon at half-time.

Manchester United's official website have stated that Lindelof won't be available against the Cherries. It comes as a blow given the Red Devils have dealt with constant defensive injury issues this season.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford is also a doubt due to illness. The English attacker missed his team's Friday training session after being dropped against Mauricio Pochettino's Blues in the week. He has struggled this season, with just two goals and four assists in 19 games.