“I fell into depression without even realizing it” - Paul Pogba opens up on struggles at Manchester United 

Former Manchester United man Paul Pogba has spoken about the mental health struggles he faced during his time at the club. The Frenchman was on the books of the Red Devils from 2016 until 2022, when he left to join Juventus as a free agent.

Ad

Signed for £89 million from Juventus, Pogba was held to incredibly high standards by the Manchester United management. The midfielder was one of the league's biggest stars, but he often found himself at loggerheads with manager Jose Mourinho.

Pogba held an interview with GQ where he bared his mind on his experiences at Old Trafford, pointing out that he had suffered from depression without realizing it. He revealed that he lost his place in the XI under the Portuguese manager without any explanation, and he became unhappy at the club.

Ad

Trending

"I didn't understand. I was a player with a big role in the team, and suddenly, I found myself on the bench. I couldn't speak, there was no communication. I wasn't happy, and a football player who isn't happy can't perform well. I fell into depression without even realizing it. Because no one teaches us what depression is. Until I started having bald spots on my scalp. I didn't understand what it was. They told me it was stress."

Ad

Pogba outlasted Jose Mourinho at the club, with the former Real Madrid boss receiving the sack in 2018. The 32-year-old incidentally scored the winner in the final of the 2017 UEFA Europa League, the last trophy lifted by the manager at the club.

Following a frosty relationship with the club, Pogba left Manchester United to return to Juventus in the summer of 2022. The midfielder endured an injury-ravaged first season before receiving a doping ban in his second season and subsequently terminating his contract. He has served his ban and is available to return to action, with several clubs looking to sign him.

Ad

Manchester United outcast on radar of French giants: Reports

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is once again on the radar of Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a summer move, as per reports. The England international is excelling on loan at Aston Villa, having been exiled from the Red Devils earlier this season.

L'Equipe reports that Rashford is a long-time target for the French outfit, and they are prepared to make a move for him in the summer. The 27-year-old was considered untouchable in the past due to his status at Manchester United, but things have changed in recent months, opening up the possibility.

Aston Villa hold the upper hand in any deal for Rashford, seeing as they have an option to sign him at the end of his loan spell. The forward may, however, be more interested in a move to France, where he will be able to win silverware more regularly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More