“I felt a fragrance that was crazy, who knows how much that was worth” - Argentine defender makes hilarious admission about meeting Lionel Messi

Argentine defender Marco Pellegrino recently shared his experience of meeting Lionel Messi. The Inter Miami superstar has been out of action since July 2024 after injuring his ankle in the 2024 Copa America final. He will also miss Argentina's World Cup qualifiers in September to focus on his recovery.

Speaking about his meeting with Lionel Messi on ESPN Argentina, Pellegrino made a bizarre claim (via @AlbicelesteTalk):

"I felt a fragrance that was crazy, I don’t know what it was, who knows how much that was worth.”

Messi began training with the Inter Miami squad in the last week of August after missing nearly three months of action. Inter Miami coach Tata Martino recently shared that Messi was expected to return ahead of the MLS Play-offs, but did not give a definitive timeline.

Despite Messi's absence, Miami remained at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference with 59 points. However, they were eliminated from the Leagues Cup after a 3-2 loss to Colombus in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Argentina will face Chile in a World Cup qualifier on September 6 and Colombia on September 10.

When Alexis Mac Allister made confident claims about Lionel Messi's participation in the 2026 World Cup

Speaking to ESPN Argentina in August, Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister said that he believed Lionel Messi would play for the defending champions at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"If you ask me what my feelings are, I believe he will be in the next World Cup," Mac Allister said (via @AlbicelesteTalk).

Leo Messi led the Albiceleste to their third World Cup in Qatar in 2022. The Argentine icon scored seven goals and provided three assists in the tournament, delivering one of the greatest individual World Cup campaigns of all time. Messi also won the Golden Ball, awarded to the best player of the tournament.

In 187 appearances for Argentina, Lionel Messi has 109 goals and 58 assists to his name. However, despite being Argentina's all-time highest goalscorer, the Barcelona legend is not getting any younger.

Messi will be 39 at the time of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In recent months, he has been picking up more injuries than usual, making his presence in the 2026 World Cup doubtful.

