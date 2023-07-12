“I felt I had more to give” – Ruben Loftus-Cheek opens up on decision to leave Chelsea

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has admitted the lack of game time at Chelsea was the key reason for his exit. He added that he feels physically fit and wants to play regularly.

Loftus-Cheek has found it hard to get regular minutes at Chelsea since he ruptured his Achilles in the 3-0 win in the friendly against New England Revolution in 2019. He spent a season each on loan at Crystal Palace and Fulham but could not work his way back into the starting XI at Stamford Bridge.

He has now joined AC Milan this summer. Speaking to the media at his unveiling, Loftus-Cheek claimed that he was keen on playing regularly and thus opted to leave Chelsea. He said via 90min:

"I love the club and the fans but I wasn't feeling content with the amount I was playing and the positions I was playing in. I felt I had more to give but I wasn't getting the opportunity. I feel good physically and am playing some really good football. It was a good time to move on."

Loftus-Cheek played 155 matches for Chelsea's senior side and scored 13 goals while assisting 18 times.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek's emotional goodbye to Chelsea after AC Milan move

Ruben Loftus-Cheek wrote an emotional letter to the Chelsea fans after sealing his move to AC Milan. The 28-year-old has been at the club since he was eight years old and was happy to have represented the club.

He wrote:

"I don't even know where to begin with this. I've been at Chelśea since the age of eight and to come through the ranks and play senior football at this club… there's just no better feeling."

He added:

"I've truly gone from being a boy to a man at this club over the last 19 years and it's hard to say goodbye to so many people that have helped guide and shape me as the person and player I am today."

Loftus-Cheek thanked the fans and wished good luck to the club for the future, writing:

"To the fans, you've supported me and had my back from day one, no words will ever be enough to tell you how much that has meant to my family and I. I wish nothing but the best to everyone here and hope to see the club get back on the right path and winning silverware as soon as possible."

Loftus-Cheek joins Fikayo Tomori, who joined AC Milan on a permanent transfer in 2021 after a six-month loan spell. The midfielder has been handed the #8 jersey at San Siro and will be making his debut soon.

Apart from Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic has also agreed a deal to join AC Milan from Chelsea. The Serie A side have confirmed that the United States star has arrived for his medical on Wednesday and will be unveiled soon.

