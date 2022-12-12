“I felt it was important” – Jude Bellingham on what he told Harry Kane after penalty miss that led to England’s FIFA World Cup exit

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has revealed what he told England captain Harry Kane, whose penalty miss led to the Three Lions' exit from the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

England were sent packing from the competition after losing 2-1 to defending champions France in the last eight on Saturday (December 10). Having scored earlier in the game from the spot, Kane had the opportunity to pull the Three Lions level when they were awarded a spot-kick in the 84th minute.

However, he blazed his effort over the bar, allowing Les Bleus to come out on top and reach the semifinals. Immediately after the miss, Kane was left heartbroken, and Bellingham quickly approached to comfort the Tottenham Hotspur forward.

After the game, Bellingham revealed what he told the England captain, as per talkSPORT:

“As the leader of the team – which he is with the media, on the pitch and off the pitch – I felt it was important that I just kept him in the game mentally. For me, I can’t thank him enough for how much he’s integrated me into the team."

The teenager continued:

“I’ve seen him deliver time and time again since I’ve been in the England set-up and on this occasion, he didn’t score but I think that he’s done more than enough for this team and his country. In that moment, I just wanted to remind him that he can still win us this game. It wasn’t to be in the end, but for me there’s no feeling towards the captain that’s negative after all he’s done for this country.”

Following their elimination from the World Cup, Kane and Bellingham have returned to the United Kingdom with the England squad. They will return to action when club football resumes after the conclusion of the World Cup next Sunday (December 18).

How did England fare at 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Jude Bellingham (left) seen comforting Harry Kane after the latter's penalty miss.

Despite their elimination, England had an outing to be proud of in this year's World Cup. Gareth Southgate's men kicked off their outing with a thumping 6-2 victory over Iran in their opener.

They then played out a goalless draw with the United States before beating Wales 3-0 in their final group game. The Group B winners then beat Senegal 3-0 in the Round of 16 before falling short against the holders in the quarterfinals.

The Three Lions scored an impressive 13 goals and conceded just three in five games. That includes nine goals scored in the group stage and four in the knockouts.

