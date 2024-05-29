"I felt insulted" - Mats Hummels lashes out at Edin Terzic's tactics ahead of Dortmund vs Real Madrid UCL final 

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League final with Real Madrid this weekend, veteran Borussia Dortmund centre-back Mats Hummels has criticised boss Edin Terzic's ultra defensive tactics. The two sides collide in the title match at the Wembley on Saturday (June 1).

The tactics Hummels referred to pertains to three Bundesliga games during the recently concluded season, where BvB finished fifth to miss out on direct qualification for next season's Champions League. However, they have another opportunity to do so, by beating 14-time champions and favourites Los Blancos.

Two of those games Hummels referred to were against Stuttgart, which BvB lost 2-1 away and 1-0 at home. The other was the 1-1 away draw with champions Bayer Leverkusen. Hummels elaborated on the 'submissive' tactics in those games (as per GOAL):

"I was furious because I was of the opinion that Borussia Dortmund shouldn't play like that - against any opponent in the world. I didn't think it could go on like this.

"I felt insulted in my honour to stand on the pitch in that kit. So submissive, so inferior in footballing terms. The two Stuttgart games and the away game in Leverkusen. That was barricading with 11 men in the box."

BvB are looking to end their 27-year wait for the Champions League title, while Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid are looking for a record-extending 15th.

What happened when Borussia Dortmund last played Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League?

Borussia Dortmund have had 14 clashes with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League but have won only thrice, losing six times. They have also lost their last two UCL meetings with Los Blancos.

On matchday two of the 2017-18 group stage, BvB lost 3-1 at home, with Cristiano Ronaldo bagging a brace, while Gareth Bale scored the other. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted the lone goal for the hosts. It's pertinent to note that Hummels was with Bayern Munich at the time.

In the reverse fixture on matchday six, a similar fate befell BvB, as they slumped to a 3-2 loss at the Santiago Bernabeu. Aubameyang (twice) was once again the scorer for the Bundesliga side, but Madrid rode on goals from Borja Mayoral, Ronaldo and Lucas Vazquez to take the win.

Real Madrid would go on to win the title, beating Liverpool 3-1, to complete the only three-peat in the UEFA Champions League era.