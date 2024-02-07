“I felt like I was drowning” - Sergio Aguero describes experience while facing heart problems in final Barcelona game

Retired forward Sergio Aguero has opened up about the heart problem he felt during his final game for Barcelona against Alaves. The former Manchester City and Blaugrana forward retired in 2021 after being diagnosed with heart problems at the age of 33.

Three years later, Aguero has now talked about the moment and how the match had to be stopped to give him medical attention. He told Juan Pablo Varsky for Clank Media (via GOAL):

"I felt like I was drowning, I didn’t feel pain. I had a lot of pressure in my head. I figured it was because I was physically ill and I thought: 'Shit, I’m so bad.'"

The former Argentina forward added:

"I jumped for a header. They went to counter and I started to get dizzy. I felt like I was going to faint and I wanted to calm down. I wanted to say something and the words didn’t come out. I grabbed the hand of the Alaves captain as if to say: 'Stop the game.' He started screaming and they stopped the game."

He concluded:

"When I calmed down, I felt like my heart started beating faster. That’s where the arrhythmia attack caught me. A week before it had happened to me in training but it had only been for 20 seconds.”

Joining Barca on a Bosman deal, Aguero made only five appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring one goal, before he had to retire from football.

Sergio Aguero gives his take on former club Manchester City's 115 Premier League charges

Sergio Aguero was a Manchester City player between 2011 and 2021. He won five league titles during that time. Unfortunately for Man City, the club has now been charged with 115 offences for breaking competition rules in the Premier League between 2009 and 2018.

Addressing the charges against his former club, Aguero told the aforementioned publication:

"I can say that our achievements as a team, on the field, were won with effort and sportsmanship, fair and square."

Aguero registered 260 goals and 73 assists in 390 games for the Cityzens.