"I felt he was mentally tired" - Tuchel explains why Chelsea star has failed to feature yet

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has explained why Ben Chilwell is yet to make an appearance for the team this season. The full-back, who played a starring role for Chelsea in their Champions League final triumph in May, has remarkably not played a single minute for club or country since.

Ahead of Chelsea's 2021-22 Champions League campaign, which begins on Tuesday against Zenit, Tuchel was quizzed about Chilwell's situation. The German tactician was honest in terms of expressing how things are shaping up with respect to the Englishman.

Speaking to reporters at the pre-match press conference, Chelsea boss Tuchel stated:

“It has been absolutely difficult for him to deal with it. But it happens in football. From that excellent Champions League final, he had a tough time.

"It is strange feeling if you don’t get on the pitch, feel the sweat on the shirt. When he arrived here [for pre-season], I felt he was a bit mentally tired. Still worried about what happened [at Euro 2020]."

Chilwell was part of the England side that finished as runners-up at Euro 2020, but he did not feature at all for the national team. In addition to Tuchel claiming the full-back found it difficult to deal with, the Chelsea manager also pointed out that this tough phase coincided with Marcos Alonso finding form.

"Marcos [Alonso], on the other hand, had a strong pre-season. So Marcos took his chance well at the beginning of the season."

Chilwell is in the race now: Chelsea boss Tuchel

Despite a slow start to the season, Chilwell is now getting back to his best shape as per Tuchel. The Chelsea boss has observed the full-back is now in a better mental and physical shape compared to when he first arrived in pre-season.

Tuchel also added that he held talks with Chilwell and urged the Chelsea full-back to be more patient when it comes to his involvement.

"We’ve had talks with Chilwell, he has to be a bit more patient. It took him a little time to be patient, he needs to find joy on the pitch.

"He’s in the race now, he’s in good mental shape and attitude. He can play any minute.”

Tuchel also confirmed that Chelsea will not risk N'Golo Kante for the midweek Champions League clash, with a view to welcoming him back for the trip to Tottenham next Sunday. Reigning European champions Chelsea are in Group H alongside Juventus, Zenit and Malmo in the Champions League this term.

