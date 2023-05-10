Neymar’s girlfriend Bruna Biancardi has revealed that she was anxious about her fertility and took tests to verify that she was healthy.

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi took social media by storm, confirming their pregnancy on April 19. The social media influencer posted five pictures with the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar, expressing their happiness over their soon-to-be-born child.

The caption accompanying the photos read:

“We dreamt of your life, we planned for your arrival, and knowing that you're here to complete our love makes our days much happier 🙏🏼

“You will come into a beautiful family with siblings, grandparents, aunts, and uncles who already love you very much! Come soon, son/daughter, we are eager for you! ❤️”

Before sharing the happy news, Bruna admittedly spent days worrying about her fertility. Interacting with her followers on Instagram, Bruna Biancardi revealed that she took fertility tests, as she was worried about the side effects originating from long-term usage of contraceptives. She said (via Terra):

“I thought I would have some difficulty. But that wasn't the case.”

Bruna admittedly took the drugs to treat Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

She also disclosed some of her pregnancy symptoms, revealing that she felt nauseous in the early stages.

She added:

"I felt quite nauseous in the beginning. Especially after dinner. It was every day, but I didn't get sick at all.”

The couple does not know the biological sex of their baby yet. During the chat, Bruna revealed that she would shop for her child after getting confirmation from her doctor.

How long have Neymar and Bruna Biancardi been together?

Neymar and Bruna began dating in 2021 and publicly announced their relationship in January 2022, revealing that they had gotten engaged.

Seven months later, in August 2022, however, they went their separate ways. Via an Instagram story, Bruna Biancardi denied reports of infidelity and claimed that she still had love and respect for the Brazilian attacker’s family.

Over the past few months, the couple has reconciled, with Bruna professing her love for the PSG star on Instagram on his birthday, February 5.

The couple seems to be in a really great place right now and looks eager to welcome their baby into the world. If everything goes swimmingly, it would not be surprising to see them get re-engaged and start afresh.

