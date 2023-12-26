"I felt that when we won the sextuple in Barcelona" - Pep Guardiola feels people want Manchester City to fail 'more than ever'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola feels people want his team to fail because of the success the group has achieved in recent years.

Guardiola's side had a trophy-laden 2023, winning four collective honors: the Premier League 2022-23, the UEFA Champions League 2022-23, the FA Cup 2022-23 and the FIFA Club World Cup 2023.

The team's most recent triumph came on December 22 as they brushed aside Fluminense 4-0 in the Club World Cup final. 2023 undoubtedly marked the best year in Manchester City's history.

Guardiola, though, has previously won six trophies in a calendar year, doing so with Barcelona in 2009. The Catalan club won La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup that year.

Guardiola has now stated that people want City to fail and compared the situation to when he won the sextuple with Barcelona. As the Cityzens brace for a return to Premier League action against Everton at Goodison Park on December 27, Guardiola told the media (via The Independent):

“It is a business you get credit when you win. You don’t win you are nothing, zero, what you have done in the past."

The Spaniard added:

“As much as you win they want you to fail. More than ever. I felt than when we won the sextuple in Barcelona. It’s normal. They don’t want (us to win). In these 14-15 years what we have won, the titles, is unbelievable."

He continued:

"People say ‘how good they play, how genius it is’. But they give credit just because we win. They don’t have to look further than that.”

Guardiola's side's recent league form has been far from the best. They have won only one of the last six matches, losing one and drawing the other four. The defending English champions are fifth in the Premier League (34 points from 17 matches) ahead of their trip to Merseyside.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reflects on his approach to the season

After a remarkable campaign last term, the ceiling of expectation was high for Manchester City this season. Pep Guardiola, however, clarified that his approach to a season is not based on the number of trophies the team wins.

The Spaniard expressed contentment at his team winning the Club World Cup, saying, "The job is done." Guardiola then sounded cautious and explained (via The Independent):

“Never at the start of the season when I arrive do I think how many titles we are going to win. Never, never. It’s a horrible approach."

He then added that getting the job at Goodison Park is Manchester City's topmost priority at this point. Guardiola added that the greatest athletes don't relish on past glory; rather, they preach for more.