“I find it difficult to admire Pogba” – Simon Jordan makes honest admission about France midfielder after controversial comments following Manchester United exit

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has admitted that he finds it hard to admire former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba following the controversial comments made by the French midfielder.

Pogba, 29, leaves United as a free agent after spending six years with the club, having rejoined from Serie A giants Juventus in 2016.

The French midfielder is heading for a reunion with Juve as the Daily Mail reports he has agreed to a four-year deal with the Italian outfit. Pogba, though, has been in the headlines for comments made on his soon-to-be-released Amazon documentary titled 'Pogmentary'.

In the documentary, Pogba's late agent Mino Raiola tells the midfielder that Manchester United have made an offer that doesn't merit the Frenchman's talent.

The French midfielder responded (via talkSPORT):

“They’re bluffing. How can you tell a player you absolutely want him and offer him nothing? Never seen that.”

Pogba goes on to state that he will show Manchester United they made a mistake in not offering him the contract he deserves. Despite Pogba's late agent Raiola claiming that Manchester United's offer was 'nothing', the Red Devils had offered the French midfielder two deals worth around £300,000 a week.

Jordan has reacted to the midfielder's comments. He told talkSPORT:

“If he’s been misunderstood then he is, in part, a contributing factor to that perception because I don’t think he’s helped himself in lots of ways. I find it difficult to admire Pogba."

Jordan spoke about the talent the Frenchman possesses but concluded that the Frenchman is his own worst enemy when it comes to negative press:

“If you’ve got that amount of talent, which he clearly has, and you want people to perceive you in such a negative way, from the Man United fans to the outside who have a half-educated opinion because they see him on the back pages of the newspapers, that’s on you.”

Manchester United and Paul Pogba needed to part ways

Paul Pogba encountered a difficult time in Manchester.

Paul Pogba's relationship with Manchester United fans started to become fractious during the latter stages of his time at the club. The player found himself under fire for a perceived lack of contribution, with injury issues plaguing his final campaign with the Red Devils.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "It did feel like that situation had become broken there."



Laurie Whitwell believes Paul Pogba's on his way out of Man United after he was booed off at yesterdays match and is yet to sign an new deal 🗣 "It did feel like that situation had become broken there."Laurie Whitwell believes Paul Pogba's on his way out of Man United after he was booed off at yesterdays match and is yet to sign an new deal https://t.co/ZBONXY5bDD

The 29-year-old was unceremoniously booed during United's 3-2 victory over Norwich City on April 16. The Frenchman has never truly clicked with the Old Trafford faithful and his departure perhaps should have happened sooner.

