"I find it difficult to understand why such news is coming out" - Manchester City star's agent shuts down rumors linking him with summer exit

Ilkay Gündoğan's agent and uncle, Ilhan, has rebuffed claims that the Manchester City midfielder has agreed to join Galatasaray. He stated that there was no agreement in place with any club, nor were they talking about an exit.

Speaking to the media, Ilhan said that he was finding it difficult to understand the origin of the rumors. He was clear that the Manchester City striker will not be leaving Etihad this summer and said (via GOAL):

"At the moment, there is no agreement with any club in Turkey or any official talks going on. I find it difficult to understand why such news is coming out."

The comment comes just weeks after Gündoğan confirmed that he was not thinking of leaving Manchester City. The German star revealed that he had one year left on his contract and was focused on completing the deal before considering the next step in his career.

He said (via GOAL):

"I have one more year left on my contract and I'm very happy here – I think everybody knows that. I am enjoying my football. I still believe I have several years in me at the highest level by taking good care of myself. I've proven last season when I didn't miss a game. I'm available, I'm fit, I want to play at the highest level for much longer."

Ilkay Gündoğan left Manchester City for Barcelona in 2023 and returned to the club a year later. The 34-year-old has consistently been linked with a move to Turkey, with Galatasaray reportedly eager to sign him.

Pep Guardiola claims Ilkay Gundogan is a key player at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola spoke to the media earlier this year and stated that Ilkay Gündoğan was a crucial player for his team. He mentioned that the Manchester City midfielder has been helpful since he returned to the club, and said in April:

"The Gundo from Leicester, the Gundo from Bournemouth and the Gundo from today is the Gundo I remember when we won the Treble and quadruple. He's an important player, his activity, space, defensive intelligence, arrives. Since Gundo has been with us, he has helped us massively."

"But as a team we cannot help him individually because it's not about you, you, you. Everyone was down because the team was not playing good. When the team plays good, the individuals rise. Without that - modern football you cannot do it."

Ilkay Gündoğan has played 358 matches for the Cityzens in his career, more than all other club appearances combined.

