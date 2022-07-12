“I find that disappointing” – Paddy Kenny explains why he believes Manchester United are still in ‘turmoil’

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes Manchester United are still in "turmoil" due to their lack of transfer activity this summer.

Kenny was also not very pleased with news leaking out of the Red Devils' dressing room recently.

United entered a new era earlier this summer with Erik ten Hag's arrival from AFC Ajax. The Dutchman has apparently issued five rules to his squad, which made it into the media and was reported by the Mirror.

Such leaks aren't new, however, as they often dominated the headlines last season during the tenures of both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

While some expected these issues to subside under Ten Hag, it still seems to be a problem, much to Kenny's displeasure. He told Football Insider:

“There have been things leaking about the rules Ten Hag has put in place. I find that disappointing. Someone is leaking it.”

The former Leeds and Bolton Wanderers custodian added that Manchester United's issues in the ongoing transfer window were a source of concern. Kenny specifically pointed out to the uncertainty surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club, stating:

“Man United look in turmoil, still. They are still trying to sign players but no one is coming. Ronaldo’s future is up in the air but it looks like he wants to leave. There is a lot of lost goals there if he leaves now.”

Earlier reports suggested that Ronaldo had asked Manchester United to let him leave this summer. However, Ten Hag stated during a press conference on July 11 that the 37-year-old forward was in their plans and "not for sale" (as per the BBC).

Kenny concluded:

“We were expecting this overhaul and that hasn’t really happened yet. I think it is still worrying times for Man United.”

Manchester United set to contest their first pre-season match

Manchester United will take the field for the first time, albeit in a pre-season friendly, under Ten Hag later today (July 12). The Red Devils are set to face arch-rivals Liverpool at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It is worth noting that the club have only made a solitary signing so far this summer, with Tyrell Malacia joining on a £12.9 million deal from Feyenoord. However, they are close to securing Christian Eriksen, who is set to undergo medical tests this week, according to Manchester Evening News.

Ten Hag's side have also seen multiple players leave the club. Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, among others, have departed Old Trafford.

