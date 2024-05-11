"I do find it a little bit strange" - Arsenal legend surprised Liverpool's Van Dijk earns POTY nomination ahead of Gunners duo 

Arsenal icon Martin Keown is bemused to see Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk make the PL Player of the Year nominee list ahead of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba. The Dutch centre-back is the only defender named on the eight-man list.

Van Dijk, 32, is also the only Liverpool player to be nominated while the Gunners are represented through midfielders Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice. Gabriel, 26, and Saliba, 23, are notable absentees given the north Londoners' impressive defense in the Premier League this season.

Keown questioned how the Arsenal duo had failed to earn nominations by alluding to the team's defensive record. He told talkSPORT:

"We are going to talk about this Premier League Player of the Season nominees. I do find it a little bit strange that Van Dijk is in there, but where are [William] Saliba and Gabriel? You are going to say I am biased, but it’s time, I think, they got the credit they deserve. 17 clean sheets this season."

Gabriel has majorly impressed with four goals in 34 games and Saliba similarly with two goals and one assist in 36 games. Mikel Arteta's men have shipped just 28 goals in the league.

That's 10 less than Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool who have faltered in the title race with Arsenal and Manchester City. Van Dijk has been colossal at the back, helping his side to eight clean sheets while netting two goals and as many assists in 34 games.

David O'Leary compared Arsenal's William Saliba to Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk

William Saliba has been a standout performer for the Gunners.

Van Dijk is perhaps the cornerstone of elite Premier League defenders of the current generation. He's shone during his six years at Liverpool, winning seven major trophies and was named the 2019 UEFA Player of the Year. Many of the younger generation of defensive talent in the English top-flight will hope to follow in his footsteps.

David O'Leary feels Arsenal's Saliba is doing so and he suggests that the France international is the Gunners' version of Van Dijk. Their club legend talked up the young centre-back's abilities (via The Mirror):

"Saliba is like Van Dijk when Van Dijk came to Liverpool. To me he will only get better - he is a Rolls Royce."

Arsenal signed Saliba from Ligue 1 side St-Etienne in July 2019 for around £27 million. He spent several spells out on loan back in France with the likes of St-Etienne, OGC Nice, and Marseille. He arrived at the Emirates for senior football as a Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year winner in June 2022.