“I find it magnificent” - PSG superstar Lionel Messi says he’s enjoying life in Paris amid rumours of Barcelona return

Lionel Messi has talked about his time in Paris after leaving Barcelona back in 2021.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward left as a free agent after Barca failed to renew his contract last year. He joined PSG on a Bosman deal and was expected to light up the Parc des Princes last season.

However, the veteran forward scored only 11 goals and laid down 15 assists in 34 games for the French giants in his first season. Having made a slow start to life in Paris, he explained how he adjusted to his new city this season.

He said:

“I am happy in France. I really like the city and I discover new places, I find it magnificent. The first year was a huge change for me and I was in denial about everything because it was sudden, and it wasn't a decision I wanted to make, to leave Barcelona."

The Argentine captain has 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 games this season, equaling last season's tally in almost half the number of games. The former Barca forward spoke further about his adjustments, adding:

" After going through this whole process for a year, which was long and difficult, I am now happy where I live and we are enjoying Paris, my family and myself."

Lionel Messi does not enjoy the limelight

Speaking at an interview prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Messi spoke about his dislike for being the 'center of attention' at all times.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, along with Cristiano Ronaldo, are the two most popular footballers. Both players are serial winners, which means the media frenzy follows them everywhere.

Messi, in his interview with Universo Valdano, said: (via Mirror)

"Being Messi has its negative side, I sometimes wish I wasn't famous. I don't like being the centre of attention or feeling that people are looking at me. But I've gotten used to it."

Ronaldo too is undergoing more than his fair share of controversy and media limelight after the first part of his latest interview with Piers Morgan, which aired last night.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Wow. 4 million people have so far viewed Pt 1 of my @Cristiano interview on our YouTube channel...in just 12 hours. This will end up being the most-watched football interview in history. Wow. 4 million people have so far viewed Pt 1 of my @Cristiano interview on our YouTube channel...in just 12 hours. This will end up being the most-watched football interview in history.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar could be the last international tournament for both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Fans would be hoping to see these two play against each other one last time as captains of their respective nations.

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes