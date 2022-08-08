“I find it really sad and desperate” – Julien Laurens labels Manchester United recruitment as a "mess" after latest transfer rumor

French journalist Julien Laurens has reacted to Manchester United’s alleged interest in Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic, calling the move “sad and desperate” from the Red Devils’ point of view.

As per Athletic, Erik ten Hag’s side wish to bring Arnautovic back to the Premier League before the summer transfer window shuts close. United are rather serious about the former Stoke City and West Ham United player, and have reportedly submitted an €8 million offer to bring the 33-year-old to Old Trafford.

Reacting to the rumor, Laurens labeled it a desperate move, stating that the club’s recruitment policy is in shambles. Speaking on ESPN, the Frenchman said:

“I would be really mean If I said this comes from desperation, but I don’t think we’re too far from the truth, which is sad. We talked about scars from last season mentally for the players, but the recruitment [is still questionable].

“We say every six months, for every transfer window, what a mess it is. Every time there’s a change, Richard Arnold and John Murtough instead of Ed [Woodward], and [we go] maybe it is going to be different now and it’s the same mess [again].”

He added:

“Arnautovic, I’m sorry, but as maybe a talent he was when he was young, to be compared with Zlatan Ibrahimovic because they’ve got a similar profile and style, but he’s not the answer. I find it really sad and desperate from United’s point of view.”

Arnautovic, whose current contract with Bologna runs until June 2024, has scored 43 goals and provided 37 assists in 184 combined Premier League appearances for Stoke and West Ham.

Manchester United start their Premier League campaign in the worst possible way

Ten Hag managed Manchester United for the first time in a competitive fixture on Sunday (August 7), facing Brighton & Hove Albion in their 2022-23 Premier League opener.

Despite playing in front of a packed Old Trafford, Manchester United failed to play with confidence and found themselves 2-0 down at half time. Pascal Gross scored both goals for the high-flying visitors.

Alexis Mac Allister scored a 68th-minute own goal to hand United a lifeline, but the hosts could not capitalize on it.

The match ended 2-1 in Brighton’s favor, marking their first-ever win over the 20-time English champions at Old Trafford.

