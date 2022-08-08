Barcelona forward booed by fans during pre-game presentation

A section of Barcelona fans booed Martin Braithwaite during the pre-match presentation ahead of Sunday’s (August 7) friendly clash against Pumas UNAM, a report from Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal) has claimed.

Xavi’s team took on Mexican outfit Pumas UNAM in the 2022 Joan Gamper Trophy final on Sunday evening. As it was the club’s first game of the summer at the Camp Nou, Barcelona presented the entire squad, alongside the manager, to the fans. While most players were showered with cheers and applause, Braithwaite was reportedly subjected to boos and jeers.

With the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Memphis Depay at their disposal, Barca no longer consider Braithwaite to be an important member of the squad.

The Denmark international was dropped from the Blaugrana’s pre-season tour of the United States, and it is believed that the club management has already asked him to leave. But Braithwaite has decided against it and is reportedly eyeing a massive payout.

Braithwaite reportedly has a big-money offer from a Saudi Arabian club, but the player only wishes to join them as a free agent. To make it happen, the Dane wishes Barca to terminate his contract, which still has nearly two years left in it (June 2024).

Additionally, the 31-year-old wants the Catalan giants to pay his two-season worth of salary to leave the club peacefully. His antics have not gone down well with fans, who were not shy of showing it ahead of Barca’s emphatic 6-0 win over Pumas UNAM.

Since joining the club from Leganes in February 2020, Braithwaite has featured in 58 games across competitions for the Camp Nou outfit, recording 10 goals and five assists.

Xavi, Pedri, Ansu Fati, and Lewandowski well loved by Barcelona fans

During the pre-game presentation, Barca coach Xavi was reportedly wildly cheered by the Camp Nou faithful.

On the back of a trophyless campaign, the Catalan giants are looking forward to a fruitful campaign this time around. Fans seem to have complete faith in their former midfielder to take the club to where they belong.

Alongside Xavi, new signing Lewandowski and youngsters Pedri and Fati were applauded by fans. Lewandowski and Pedri repaid their love almost immediately, contributing with three goals (Pedri x2, Lewandowski x1) in Barcelona’s commanding 6-0 win over the visitors.

Ousmane Dembele, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Frenkie de Jong scored the other three goals for the hosts.

