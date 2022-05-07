"I had to find strength somewhere" - Neymar Jr. opens up on getting booed by PSG fans

Neymar's strained relationship with PSG fans continues amid the Brazilian's failure to perform at the top of his game in the last couple of seasons. After getting booed by the Parisian faithful once again this term, the attacker has opened up on how he copes with the unpleasant treatment he gets from supporters.

Neymar was jeered at by PSG fans during a Ligue 1 clash with Bordeaux in March. The fans also targeted Lionel Messi, following the team's UEFA Champions League elimination to Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Neymar and Messi are currently being booed by the PSG fans every time they get the ball Neymar and Messi are currently being booed by the PSG fans every time they get the ball 💀 https://t.co/H7Qk1eS0VP

Reflecting on the same, the attacker said it's unfortunate but added that he tries to ensure that doesn't get to his head.

"Of course nobody wants to be booed, even more if you're playing at home," he told Flamengo player Diego Ribas in a live discussion, as quoted by Goal. "It's sad, but I had to find strength somewhere."

Neymar added:

"I remembered all people who helped me get to where I am now, and I try to play for them. I can't let myself be affected by boos and let my family down. There are matches when you can play for the fans, when everything's alright. Then there's booing, and I hold myself to my family."

Neymar has also seen a lot of criticism directed at him on social media, with fans taking turns to lash out at him when things go wrong for him at PSG. Speaking on the same, the Brazilian added that social media posts mostly hurt than help.

Get French Football News @GFFN



“Nobody likes being booed, it is boring, it is sad... I have to find strength from somewhere.” Neymar on being booed by PSG & Brazil fans:“Nobody likes being booed, it is boring, it is sad... I have to find strength from somewhere.” bit.ly/38Wf1Qz Neymar on being booed by PSG & Brazil fans: “Nobody likes being booed, it is boring, it is sad... I have to find strength from somewhere.” bit.ly/38Wf1Qz

He said:

"Social media... I guess it hurts more than it helps. Because if you play well and go read about it there, it's all good news and smiles. But when you don't play well, it's not good for your head. If there's nobody to help you overcome these times, it's pretty tough. Social media is a very dangerous thing nowadays."

Neymar's numbers for PSG so far this season

The Brazilian continues to be a scapegoat in Paris.

Despite his difficulties this season, the attacker has managed double figures for goals once again, with 11 to his name in 26 appearances across competitions. He also has eight assists to his name.

It's worth noting that the Brazilian has won the Ligue 1 title with the Parisians this season. He'll look forward to having a better run in the UEFA Champions League when the next campaign kicks off.

