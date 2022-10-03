“I find this very stupid from him because you are creating your own problem” – Rafael van der Vaart blasts Erik ten Hag for decision involving Manchester United duo

Rafael van der Vaart has slammed Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag for his decision to start Scott McTominay instead of Casemiro against Manchester City on Sunday (October 2).

The Red Devils were 4-0 down at half time at the Etihad Stadium against their great rivals following a disastrous first 45 minutes. Manchester United could not handle the likes of Phil Foden and Erling Haaland as Ten Hag's side were completely outclassed.

Manuel Menacho 🇬🇧🇪🇸🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇧🇪⚽️ @ManuelMenacho0 Rio Ferdinand:



"I've heard people say, 'If he [Casemiro] plays, he needs legs around him, he can't play with Eriksen and Bruno'. This guy has played with two snails, Modric and Kroos, he's a fantastic defensive midfielder." Rio Ferdinand: "I've heard people say, 'If he [Casemiro] plays, he needs legs around him, he can't play with Eriksen and Bruno'. This guy has played with two snails, Modric and Kroos, he's a fantastic defensive midfielder." https://t.co/57IbCwQn4m

McTominay put on a poor display as he was completely overrun in midfield and played a number of misplaced passes which put his side in trouble. The midfielder was hooked on the hour mark for Casemiro, with many questioning why the Brazilian international didn't start such an important game.

Casemiro arrived at Old Trafford this summer for big money after winning five Champions League titles at Real Madrid. Although McTominay has been an important part of the team that won four in a row with the Red Devils, many feel that the Brazilian international should be starting.

Former Real Madrid and Tottenham playmaker Van der Vaart certainly feels Ten Hag made the wrong decision and made his feelings clear on NOS. The pundit stated:

"Ten Hag should have started playing Casemiro straight away. McTominay starts performing and Man United start winning and then of course, he can't put McTominay out of the team anymore, I find this very stupid from him because you are creating your own problem."

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Van der Vaart: "Ten Hag should have started playing Casemiro straight away. McTominay starts performing and Man United start winning and then of course he can't put McTominay out of the team anymore, I find this very stupid from him because you are creating your own problem." Van der Vaart: "Ten Hag should have started playing Casemiro straight away. McTominay starts performing and Man United start winning and then of course he can't put McTominay out of the team anymore, I find this very stupid from him because you are creating your own problem." https://t.co/VeD4ZTrB3c

Erik ten Hag reveals why Casemiro hasn't been starting for Manchester United

Calls to start the legendary defensive midfielder will grow following United's woeful display against the Premier League champions. Following their heavy defeat at the Etihad Stadium, Ten Hag was once again asked why Casemiro is yet to start a league game in England.

The Dutch manager told a press conference (as per The Manchester Evening News):

"On the day we signed him, we started to win and it's about the team. The team is doing really well, it's not against Casemiro, it's for, in this case, Scott McTominay, he performed great in the team and then we get into a run."

"But I'm sure it will be important for us in the long and short-term, he will find himself in the team but it has to come in a natural way."

Casemiro has started just one game for Manchester United so far this season, which was the Europa League defeat against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far