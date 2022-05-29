"I have to find other ways" - Chelsea defender open to leaving if Thomas Tuchel doesn't play him

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill wants to be successful at Stamford Bridge. However, if Thomas Tuchel does not trust him next season, he has not ruled out an exit.

Colwill has been in brilliant form this season and was a vital part of Huddersfield Town's promotion push. They are playing the Championship playoff final this evening, and he is keen to play in the Premier League next season.

The 19-year-old centre-half has been one of the best defenders in the Championship this season.



The youngster wants to play at Chelsea next season, but has not ruled out an exit if he is not going to be trusted by the manager. He was quoted by Yorkshire Post saying:

"Obviously not. There's too much respect between us for me to close the door – but we need to get promotion first, that's the only thing I'm thinking about right now. I'm not planning for next year, I can't do that yet. All I can focus on is Wembley on Sunday and internationals after that. Once I've finished all that, that's when I'll start thinking about next year – but not yet. For me, playing for Chelsea will always be the main aim right now because it's my club."

"But if that doesn't happen, well then I have to find other ways to progress and become the player I want to be. I think especially with loans and academy players, I think it's also a bit of luck. I think I got a lot of luck coming here and fitting the place well, and being lucky again to play this amount of games, because there's been a lot better players than me in the Chelsea academy – or any academy – that ain't had the chance."

Chelsea's rebuild is Thomas Tuchel's main plan this summer

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are leaving Stamford Bridge this summer, while Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso could follow suit. Thomas Tuchel will then be left with just Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr and Trevoh Chalobah as the center-backs in the squad.

Levi Colwill is among the players touted to push into the squad next season, but the Blues are also looking to bring in new players, which could force the youngster out on loan or permanently soon.

