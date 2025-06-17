"I firmly believe we can do it" - Manchester United chief Omar Berrarda predicts year in which Red Devils can win Premier League title again

Manchester United chief executive officer Omar Berrada strongly believes United could win the Premier League title in 2028. While acknowledging the complexities, Berrada feels United could build a team that could compete for the league title soon.
In a discussion with the United We Stand fanzine, Berrada was asked (via BBC Sport):
"Can the team win the Premier League title by 2028?
He replied:
"Of course. We've just finished 15th and it seems an impossible task. But why not aim for it? Why not do everything in our power?. I firmly believe we can do it, We have two or three summer windows to build a team to start competing to win the Premier League. Nobody is saying we don't want to win it until then. We're setting ourselves a target with a specific time frame to go and aim for."
Manchester United have failed to qualify for the UCL since their last outing in the 2023-24 edition, where they got eliminated in the group stage. Last season, United blew a huge chance to qualify for the prestigious competition, having lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.
In the 2024-25 Premier League season, United failed to register a convincing display, and they were in the bottom half of the standings (15th). However, the Red Devils are looking to bolster their squad in a bid to compete in the Premier League next season.
Manchester United have signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves and are reportedly working to sign a striker as well. Enhancing their squad strength could help them rewrite their wrongs and change their undesirable fortunes next term.
“Very much so [Amorim’s time so far being like Guardiola at City” - Omar Berrada on Manchester United's head coach
United's chief executive, Omar Berrada, has also likened Ruben Amorim's situation at Old Trafford to that of Pep Guardiola at City. He also highlighted that Guardiola believed in his principles despite early turbulence at the Etihad.
In an interview with The Athletic, Berrada said (via United In Focus):
“Very much so [Amorim’s time so far being like Guardiola at City]. Pep stuck to his principles a,nd given what he’d won, he had an enormous amount of credit in the bank."
He added:
“He was allowed that first year to be below-par by his standards. The club backed him that summer, the team started winning and created this winning cycle that lasted until this season.”
Ruben Amorim's principles and tactical doctrines have been vehemently criticized since he became United's head coach. However, many believe that he needs to sign some players who soothe his pattern.
Thus, next season will be a good opportunity for Amorim to prove his doubters wrong at Manchester United.