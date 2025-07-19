“I have been with him for five years” - Thomas Frank makes feelings clear about Bryan Mbeumo joining Manchester United despite interest from Spurs

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank has sent a classy message to Bryan Mbeumo after the Brentford star edged closer to joining Manchester United. He believes that the Cameroon star deserves the big move since he's a fantastic player.

Speaking to the media, Frank wished Mbeumo well as a player. He added that it was time for the forward to take the next step in his career and said (via Daily Mirror):

"Bryan, of course, is a fantastic player. I have been with him for five years. I think he deserved the move, no matter where he goes. As a player I wish him all the best when you've been with a player for so long."

Thomas Frank joined Tottenham earlier this summer after almost seven years as manager at Brentford. He signed Mbeumo in 2019, and the 25-year-old played 242 matches under the manager, scoring 70 goals and assisting 51 times.

They were linked with a reunion at Tottenham this month, but the Brentford star was set on a move to Old Trafford. The Red Devils have now agreed a £65 million fee with Brentford, plus £6 million in add-ons.

Manchester United are overpaying for Premier League players, claimed Nemanja Vidic

Nemanja Vidic was on The Overlap earlier in July when he claimed that Manchester United were being 'cheated' by rivals. He believes that other clubs have been forcing the Red Devils to overpay in fees, while the players were also asking for too much in wages.

He slammed his former club for continuing with the policy and said:

"I think sometimes with the salaries and the money we've paid to certain players, we've been cheated. That for me is the problem. Recruitment is the biggest thing, bringing in good football players, coaches, medical staff, and I think that they should be careful with what kind of people they bring into certain places. To be at Manchester United you have to be one of the best in the market, and you have to invest in that – maybe even more than in the players and I think that we haven't done that well."

Manchester United have signed Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon this summer for the first team. Bryan Mbeumo is set to become their third signing before they head for their pre-season tour to the United States on Tuesday, July 22.

