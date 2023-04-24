“I focus on what I have to do” – Gerard Pique’s mother offers blunt response to ex-Barcelona star’s issues with Shakira 

Gerard Pique's mother Montserrat spoke about the former Barcelona defender's break-up with Shakira. The pair split up last year after a relationship of close to 12 years.

The Colombian pop star reportedly blasted songs aimed at Monsterrat's house after her split-up with Pique. There were reports that Pique's mother and Shakira even came to blows in front of the couple's children, Milan and Sasha.

Montserrat shared his take on the break-up recently. She said that apart from the issue, she has other daily duties to fulfil and is focused on doing so. A specialist in physical rehabilitation, Montserrat said (via Hola):

“I have a professional life, and I have a family life. When I am at work, I am Dr. Berbaneu, and I dedicate myself exclusively to that. I focus on what I have to do.”

Shakira has moved to the United states with her children recently. Barcelona legend Gerard Pique will visit them in Miami after spending his UAE holiday with his girlfriend Chia Clara.

When Shakira took swipe at Barcelona legend Gerard Pique in her song

Shakira took multple jibes at her former partner Gerard Pique in one of her recent songs named Montonia. The song, which means monotony in English, could be the words of a person who has suffered a heartbreak.

Moreover, Shakira could be seen hit by a bazooka from a man with a hoodie. The appearance of the person was similar to the former Barcelona superstar's in the Colombian pop star's 2017 music video "Me Enamore".

Parts of Montonia's lyrics read:

"It wasn’t your fault. It wasn’t your fault. Neither mine. Blame it on the monotony I never said anything, but I was hurting I knew this would happen."

It continues:

"You on your thing and doing the same. Always looking for prominence. You forgot what we once were. And the worst thing is."

The two superstars started dating in 2010 after first meeting during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. Spain became the champions that year, with Pique playing a key role.

