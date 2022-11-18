“I do not follow the records, the records follow me” – Cristiano Ronaldo makes emphatic claim on being ‘happy’ about beating Lionel Messi in all-time shirt sales

Cristiano Ronaldo made an interesting claim about beating Lionel Messi's record of shirt sales at their respective new clubs. The latter had set an all-time record for shirt sales when he moved to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), but Ronaldo's tally of shirt sales after his move to Manchester United eclipsed that record in 24 hours.

Speaking to Piers Morgan in a recent interview, the Portuguese was asked (via The Sun):

"Two things happened within 24 hours of you re-signing for United. One - you broke the all-time record for shirt sales in 24 hours... you actually beat a guy called Messi, you must have been happy about that?"

Ronaldo replied:

"Of course I am happy [laughs]. As you know, I do not follow the records, the records follow me. Another one in my book."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both on the move in the summer of 2021. Ronaldo joined United from Juventus. Lionel Messi, meanwhile, joined PSG from Barcelona.

However, Messi's shirt-sale record wasn't the only one Ronaldo broke.His transfer that summer set another new high as well.

Morgan touched on that subject as well, asking the former Real Madrid superstar:

"And the other one was the Manchester United tweet announcing you were re-joining the club was the most liked tweet in Twitter history."

Ronaldo replied:

"It's good, as I told you before it was a good moment that nobody expected - because things changed around in my opinion in 72 hours."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set for their last World Cup in Qatar

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are possibly going to play in their last World Cup in Qatar as the 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off.

Both Argentina and Portugal have tough teams in their ranks. Albiceleste are in Group C and will start their journey on November 22 against Saudi Arabia. They will also play Mexico and Poland on November 26 and November 30, respectively.

Portugal, meanwhile, are in Group H and their campaign will start against Ghana on November 24. They will also play Uruguay and South Korea on November 28 and December 2, respectively.

Ronaldo is currently 37 and Messi is 35. Given both players will be around their 40s when the next World Cup comes around, this might be the last time fans get to see the superstar duo grace the greatest sporting event on earth.

