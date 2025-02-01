"I was forced to go" - Former Liverpool player claims he did not want to make Anfield move before Brendan Rodgers forced him out

Former Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll has revealed that he did not want to join Liverpool. He claims that the move affected him on and off the pitch as his lifestyle changed.

Speaking on Premier League Stories, Carroll stated that he wanted to stay at Newcastle United and not join Liverpool. However, the Magpies asked him to make the move and he had to accept the decision. He said:

“I was forced to go. I didn’t really want to go, I wanted to stay and play for my team. I went from being a normal guy in Gateshead to a £35m record transfer who can’t walk out of his house. It was hard being myself, you need to change your life and your lifestyle. You couldn’t walk down the street anymore thinking you’re normal, because to everyone else you weren’t. I was injured at the time, it was tough to get started with the new lads who I hadn’t met, I didn’t know the staff, I didn’t know the area. Brendan Rodgers came in then and he was messing me about, he clearly wanted me out.”

Liverpool signed Carroll on deadline day after agreeing a £50 million deal to sell Fernando Torres to Chelsea. They paid a then-record £35 million to sign the striker from Newcastle United and also signed Luis Suarez from Ajax on the same day.

Andy Carroll had to google Liverpool teammates ahead of move

Andy Carroll spoke to Jamie Redknapp for Daily Mail in 2017 and stated that he had to look up the Liverpool players on his way to Anfield. He claimed that he was in a helicopter when he checked who he was going to be sharing the dressing room with at Anfield.

He said via GOAL:

"Jamie, when I was leaving Newcastle for L'pool, I was in the helicopter on the way down and I had to go to Google to find out who their players were, looking on the phone. I was signing and I didn't know who my team-mates would be! I knew Stevie and some of the others but not all of them. And I loved it at Newcastle. I wasn't ready to leave. It came as a shock. I'd had a season ticket, it was my club and it was a shock to move. I was 22. I could never get a grip at L'pool."

Andy Carroll played 58 matches for Liverpool and scored 11 times. He currently plays for Championnat National 2 club Bordeaux.

