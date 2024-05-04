“I was fuming, I couldn’t let it go” - Declan Rice opens up on frustrating moment in 3-0 Arsenal win vs Bournemouth

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice revealed why he left the pitch fuming after the end of the first half against Bournemouth on Saturday (May 4). Rice was named the Player of the Match after he scored their third goal in extra time and assisted Leandro Trossard in the 70th minute.

Despite being awarded the Player of the Match in Arsenal's 3-0 victory, Rice was not happy with his performance. In a post-match interview with TNT Sports, the Gunner conceded that they should have been four or five goals up by the end of the first half. However, he missed a 'sitter' in the first 45 minutes, which left him fuming.

"I think you see it in the first-half, it was just domination, could have been four or five to be honest with you. I missed a sitter and was fuming to be honest. I couldn't let it go, I knew there was an opportunity for me to score," Rice said.

"Even for my goal, I was back in my own half and I just sensed it, Bournemouth players around there, just kept going and going. Goal, assist and three points is what we needed. I'm delighted, it was a big result," he added.

Arsenal's victory adds fuel to the Premier League title race

Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The Gunners' 3-0 victory over Bournemouth takes them four points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. However, Pep Guardiola's side have two more games in hand. With just two games left, Arsenal must pray for Manchester City to slip up in a match or two.

"I wasn't here last year, but this year I can sense that we're embracing it. Man City are a machine, they win most of their games but we can only focus on us. We've been doing that in recent weeks," said Declan Rice in his post-match interview with TNT Sports when asked about the title race.

The Arsenal midfielder also praised his team for the 'unbelievable 2024' they had. Finally, Rice urged the team to stay focused, believing that 'miracles can happen, surprises can happen.'

The Gunners will end their season with a trip to Old Trafford, where they will face the Red Devils. Their last game will be against Everton at the Emirates. Meanwhile, Manchester City has four games left in the season against Fulham, West Ham, Wolves, and Tottenham.