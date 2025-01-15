“I gave everything for Barca” - Ex-Barcelona star Franck Kessie reflects on his short stint with LaLiga giants

Former Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie has spoken up about his brief spell with the Spanish giants. The Ivory Coast international granted an interview from his base in Saudi Arabia, where he is on the books of Al-Ahli.

Kessie joined Barcelona as a free agent from Serie A outfit AC Milan in the summer of 2022, signing a five-year deal with La Blaugrana. The midfield powerhouse ended up spending just one year at the Nou Camp before the Saudi Pro League came calling and he joined Al-Ahli in a reported €12.5 million deal.

Franck Kessie was a guest of the Barcelona squad during the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia last week, and he spoke about his experience at the club. The 28-year-old expressed his gratitude at the opportunity to represent the club, pointing out that he would have stayed the entirety of his contract, if he could. He said (via Barca Universal):

"I signed for five years at Barça, I would have wanted to fulfill the entire contract, but football is like that. I went to Barça to win, I won a league title, I was very good there, with the staff, with the players, with the fans."

"I just have to thank Xavi, President Laporta and all the people who work there because they allowed me to fulfill a dream and I'm very happy. Although time was short, I stay with the fact that I gave everything for Barça."

Kessie helped the club win the league title in the 2022-23 season, their only one under former manager Xavi, as well as the Spanish Super Cup. The midfielder has been a regular for Al-Ahli since joining them, scoring 12 goals in 54 appearances. He also helped Ivory Coast win the AFCON on home soil last year, scoring a goal in the final.

Barcelona suffer injury blow in Super Cup win - Reports

Barcelona emerged from the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia with more credit in the bank but lost a key player. AS reports that centre-back Inigo Martinez picked up a hamstring injury in the first half of the final against Real Madrid, which his side won 5-2.

Former Athletic Club man Martinez has been a key player for Hansi Flick this season, starting 27 of 28 games across all competitions. The experienced defender will now be out of action for a number of weeks with a hamstring tear which forced him off during the game against Real Madrid.

Barcelona have the depth to cope with the loss of the defender, with Ronald Araujo recently returning from a hamstring problem of his own. Denmark international Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia are two other options for Flick to use in Martinez's absence.

