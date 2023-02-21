“I get a little bit sad on Saturdays” – Arsenal legend admits to binging on burgers and milkshakes to cope with retirement void

Former Arsenal star Tony Adams has admitted to binging on burgers and milkshakes post-retirement to fill the matchday void on Saturdays.

The 56-year-old hung up his boots more than 20 years ago, spending all 19 years of his club career with the Gunners and attaining legendary status there.

However, since calling time on his career, the ex-defender has been trying to cope with his longing for football by gorging on junk food.

Speaking on the Monday Mile podcast, Adams said (via Daily Star):

“I get a little bit sad on Saturdays. I used to get a fix on the Saturdays, you get into routines. I’d go and have a Byron burger and an Oreo milkshake, all of a sudden, as a reward."

He continued:

“I’m not eating that stuff, then all of a sudden if I’m lonely or depressed then my food kind of goes up, I eat on my emotions. But if you’re aware of it, you can stop it, you can change.”

Adams quit drinking alcohol in 1996 and runs the Sporting Chance Clinic for athletes struggling with addiction. He does breathing exercises to deal with impulse control.

He added:

“Until you can start talking about this stuff you’re in denial.”

To celebrate 26 years of being sober, Adams signed up for Strictly Come Dancing against his friends' advice, but the former England international feels he just wants to enjoy himself at this point in his life.

The Gunners legend concluded:

"I said I’m at a stage of my life where I can do anything. I’m free of addiction, not taken drink or drugs for 26 years, and I can just go into it and have some fun."

Arsenal back at the Premier League summit

Speaking of Arsenal, they are back at the top of the Premier League table following a weekend of upsets.

While the Gunners overcame a spirited Aston Villa side 4-2 on Saturday to reclaim pole position, Manchester City dropped points to Nottingham Forest following a 1-1 draw.

This allowed Mikel Arteta's side to open up a two-point gap at the top, and with a game in hand too, Arsenal have some breathing room ahead of the home stretch of their campaign.

The north London side next face Leicester City in the league on Saturday at the King Power Stadium.

