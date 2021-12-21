"I am getting to the end of my tether with him" - Stan Collymore urges Jurgen Klopp to 'upgrade' Liverpool midfielder 

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore believes Jurgen Klopp should be seeking an 'upgrade' for Naby Keita. Along with James Milner and 19-year-old Tyler Morton, the Guinean midfielder was drafted into the Reds' threadbare starting lineup for Sunday's 2-2 draw at Tottenham.

With Milner in the twilight of his career with the Reds, Keita was expected to step up in north London while Morton was making his Premier League debut.

However, Collymore was dissatisfied with his performance against Antonio Conte's side. He suggested Klopp consider two Reds players to replace the Guinea international. Here's what he said:

"For me now, I’m getting to the end of my tether with him. I wonder at the end of the season whether Jurgen Klopp would look to get rid and whether he’d look to upgrade. There’s a possibility there. There might be other players like Harvey [Elliott] or Curtis Jones that may naturally develop into first-team players with another year behind them."

Since joining Liverpool from RB Leipzig in 2018, Keita has failed to establish himself in the first team, making just seven Premier League appearances last season.

Keita's record has improved this season, with the 26-year-old scoring in away victories over Atletico Madrid and the spectacular 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United. Keita has appeared in 89 games for the Reds, scoring 10 goals and adding five assists. His Liverpool contract runs through the summer of 2023.

Liverpool have been pretty frugal with their expenditure in the last few transfer windows. However, they are the frontrunners to sign Bellingham from Dortmund. Several other European clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester United and Bayern Munich, have also been tailing the midfielder for a while now.

Liverpool, however, are the only serious contenders, owing to Bellingham's hefty price tag. The trio of Bellingham, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson will undoubtedly dominate English football if the deal pans out.

While Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has had his fair share of phenomenal performances for Liverpool, his stint with the club has more or less been plagued with injuries. This leaves a massive void in Liverpool's midfield, which has looked off-color on several occasions. Bellingham's addition will add some much-needed depth to Jurgen Klopp's XI.

Liverpool are slated to take on Leicester City on December 23 in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup. They will then take on Leeds United on December 26. However, with several matches already postponed because of increasing COVID-19 cases in the Premier League, it's unlikely that the match will take place as scheduled.

