“I was getting just over £400 a month" - Benjamin Mendy has a secret love child aged 3, says holiday romance Yolanda Aguera

Benjamin Mendy reportedly has a secret love child with a lady named Yolanda Aguera. The full-back met Aguera in Barcelona during a holiday and the pair went to a party at a mutual friend's house.

Aguera recently claimed that Mendy pays her £400 a month to take care of the child after she had asked for a four figure payment. Mendy used to get paid £90,000 per week by Manchester City. However, since being accused of rape allegations in September 2021. he has been without pay. The Frenchman is also suspended at the moment.

Speaking about Benjamin Mendy and his child, Aguera recently said (via The Sun):

“The last three years of single parenting have been hard. Initially I was getting up two hours every night to breastfeed and helping to look after my grandmother during the day before she went into a retirement home."

She added:

“Since my daughter started at nursery school this year I’ve had a bit more freedom to look for work, but I’m having to focus on jobs that will enable me to fit in with her timetables. The money Ben is paying will help, but I’m worried about how I’m going to make ends meet and ensure our daughter doesn’t want for anything."

Aguera also said:

“I was getting just over £400 a month in state benefits up until they ran out a week or so ago. My mortgage is £550 a month, so at the moment, I’m relying on the little savings I have and help from my parents.”

Yolanda Aguera wants Benjamin Mendy to be part of their daughter's life

Aguera further explained that Benjamin Mendy doesn't have any meaningful relationship with their daughter. She expressed her desire to see Mendy bond more with her as she grows up.

Aguera also revealed that her daughter has seen Mendy only once. That was when they flew to Manchester to meet the player. Speaking about her daughter's interactions with Mendy, Aguera said:

“I would like Ben to be there for our daughter as she grows up. He hasn’t got any kind of meaningful relationship with her just now and has only seen her once when we flew to Manchester and visited him at his home in Cheshire."

Benjamin Mendy's contract with Premier League giants Manchester City is set to run out in the summer. Given the allegations against the player, it's unlikely he will ever feature for the Sku Blue again.

