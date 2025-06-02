"I would give it to the best player of the year" - Lamine Yamal makes stance clear on Ballon d'Or ahead of match vs Ousmane Dembele's France

Lamine Yamal has weighed in on who he thinks should win the Ballon d'Or this year amid calls for PSG star Ousmane Dembele to win the award. Yamal has been in incredible form for Barcelona this season and helped the team win a domestic treble.

The 17-year-old Spaniard also helped his team reach the UEFA Champions League semifinals, where they narrowly lost to Inter Milan.

In a recent discussion with COPE, Yamal weighed in on who he thinks should claim the award in Paris later this year, saying (via Barca Universal):

“I’m not thinking about winning the Ballon d'Or. I think about enjoying myself, playing well and if it has to come, it will come.”

“If you had to give the Ballon d'Or, who would you give it to: the one who wins on Thursday or the best player of the year? I would vote for the best player of the year, but if it is going to be decided on Thursday, we’ll play it on Thursday. I would give it to the best player of the year.”

Lamine Yamal, Ousmane Dembele, and Raphinha are among the frontrunners for the award after the trio enjoyed fantastic 2024-25 campaigns at club level. Yamal and Dembele will face each other on Thursday, June 5, representing Spain and France, respectively, in the Nations League semifinals.

Luis Enrique tips Ousmane Dembélé to win Ballon d'Or award

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has tipped Ousmane Dembele to win the Ballon d'Or award for his brilliant performances this season. The Frenchman was a pivotal part of the treble-winning PSG team under the Spaniard this season. He scored 33 goals and provided 15 assists in 49 games across competitions in his sophomore campaign with the Paris-based outfit.

Speaking to the press after his side beat Inter Milan 5-0 in the UEFA Champions League final in Muniche, Luis Enrique said (via FotMob):

"Everyone is concerned about who I would give the Ballon d'Or to. I would give the Ballon d'Or to Ousmane Dembele for the way he defended in this final. That's what you call leading a team. I sincerely believe he deserves the Ballon d`Or, without a doubt, not just for the titles he won or the goals he scored, but for his pressing. He's done it all season, but exceptionally in this final."

Ousmane Dembele provided two assists in the Champions League final and has had an incredible campaign in the continental tournament, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in 15 matches.

