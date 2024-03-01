"I didn't give them a chance" - Chris Sutton makes big claims while predicting Tottenham v Crystal Palace result

Pundit Chris Sutton has shared his prediction for the Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace on Saturday, March 2.

Spurs will host the Eagles at the Tottenham Hotspur after a two-week break. Their game against Chelsea was postponed due to the latter's involvement in the Carabao Cup final, which they lost against Liverpool.

Tottenham, meanwhile, lost 2-1 against Wolverhampton Wanderers at home in their last game. They are fifth in the Premier League standings, five points behind Aston Villa with a game in hand.

In his column for BBC, Sutton wrote about Ange Postecoglou's impact at Spurs and their top-four hopes:

"Tottenham are still chasing a Champions League spot and, if they get it, it would represent a magnificent season - especially when you think about the way they finished the previous campaign.

"I didn't give them a chance of making the top four at the start because I thought it would take a while for Ange Postecoglou to implement his ideas, but that has happened quicker than I expected."

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are 13th in the league table. The Eagles began life under Oliver Glasner brilliantly as they beat Burnley 3-0 at Selhurst Park last week.

Sutton touched upon their win and also shared his prediction for the game, writing:

"As for Palace, well their new manager Oliver Glasner got off to a great start by beating Burnley in his first game and but this is a much tougher test."

He added:

"Spurs have stuttered a little bit in the past few weeks and dropped points, but they have got superior players.

"Glasner has been talking about his footballing philosophy and how it is all about scoring goals, but Tottenham are pretty good at that, and if they can find their rhythm then they will come out on top."

Prediction: 3-0

Taking a look at Tottenham's last clash against Crystal Palace

Spurs last faced Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on October 28, 2023. It was the last game of their 10-game unbeaten run at the start of the season under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

The visitors dominated the entire game but struggled to break Palace down in the first half. However, their pressing paid dividends in the 53rd minute as it led to a Joel Ward own goal. Captain Son Heung-min then doubled their lead in the 66th minute after an excellent team move.

Crystal Palace then pushed further up to get back into the game. Jordan Ayew scored a controversial goal in the 90+4th minute but it turned out to be merely a consolation.

Overall, Spurs have beaten Crystal Palace 16 times in their previous 23 meetings, with the Eagles winning four times and three being draws.