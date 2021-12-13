"I give everything for the club" - Kylian Mbappe sends message to PSG fans after breaking long-standing goalscoring record

Kylian Mbappe has sent a message to PSG fans after scoring twice last night. The Frenchman claims he has given everything to the club, hinting at a possible move to Real Madrid in the summer.

Los Blancos are keen on signing Mbappe in the summer and are free to start negotiations with him next month. The PSG star is out of contract in the summer and Real Madrid are looking to lure him to Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking to the media, Mbappe refused to commit his future to PSG and simply claimed he was happy at the Ligue1 side. He said:

"I love to play. I love to play, I still love being on the pitch playing every game. So it's a pleasure to be able to play again today, to be able to help my team. I hope to continue for the matches that remain before the end of the calendar year".

Continuing to talk about his possible exit, he added:

"It's football! I always said that I had an incredible time at [Monaco]. I grew up there. I have had amazing memories. But now the page is turned. I play for PSG, I am very happy. I give everything I have for the club."

Karim Benzema confident of Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid

Karim Benzema has admitted Kylian Mbappe is dreaming of a Real Madrid move. The Frenchman claims the PSG forward has confirmed his desire to play for Los Blancos and said:

"He [Kylian Mbappé] said it himself, he wants to see and experience something else. He will play for Real Madrid some day, I don't know when but he will come. It's just a matter of time."

"All the big players want to come one day to Real Madrid, so I hope that he can do so quickly, if he wants to leave PSG - who are also a good team. He's a good player as he has already shown. For his young age, he knows how to do everything. These are the players that I love, who know how to take a touch to do something meaningful."

PSG are still keen to keep Mbappe at the club and have offered him a new deal. However, the striker is refusing to pen the contract as he wants to move to Spain.

