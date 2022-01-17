"I didn't give a f***, I knew that now I would become a millionaire" - Alex Song makes brutally honest admission on swapping Arsenal for Barcelona

Former Gunners star Alex Song has revealed that he swapped Arsenal for Barcelona in 2012 for the lucrative amount of money offered by the Catalan club. The midfielder at the time felt it would secure the lives of his wife and children once his days as a professional footballer came to an end.

Having joined Arsenal in 2005, Song became a mainstay in the north London outfit before his sudden departure in 2012. He racked up 205 appearances for the Gunners and was an integral member of their midfield.

However, Barcelona's offer changed his mind and he left Arsenal for the Nou Camp in 2012. Song later revealed that even before joining Barcelona, he was told about his limited role in Catalonia. He eventually went on to play only 65 games for the club, several of them as a substitute off the bench.

He had said that he did not mind sitting on the bench as long as he made good money. His old comments on the matter resurfaced recently, when he was speaking on an Instagram chat with Toronto Raptors basketball star Pascal Siakam, via The Sun.

Song said:

"When Barcelona offered me a contract, and I saw how much I would earn, I didn't think twice. I felt my wife and children should have comfortable lives once my career is over."

He added:

"I met Barca's sporting director, and he told me I would not get to play many games, but I didn't give a f*ck – I knew that now I would become a millionaire."

Song revealed that he wasn't making the desired amount of money in his initial Arsenal days as he would have liked. He only started making a decent amount of money in the second half of his Arsenal career.

"Most footballers live beyond their means. I was at Arsenal for eight years but only began to earn a good living in the last four. That was because my salary went up a lot - but also because I came to realise what a waster I was."

He added:

"When I first joined them I was getting £15,000 a week. I was a young lad, and I was ecstatic. I wanted to rub shoulders with the big boys. I could shop wherever I wanted and have crazy nights out."

Song eventually stayed on Barcelona's books until 2016 before departing for West Ham United. After two seasons on loan with the Hammers and brief stints in Russia and Switzerland, the ex-Cameroon international now plies his trade for Djiboutian club Arta/Solar 7.

"I wanted the same car at all costs", Song wanted to buy the same car as the one club legend Thierry Henry was driving

In his initial days as an Arsenal player, Song had always strived to be one amongst the 'big boys' at the club. The 'boys' didn't get any 'bigger' than club legend Thierry Henry and Song was so fascinated by his car that he wanted to buy the similar model at any cost.

Remembering the old incident, Song said:

"I would go to training and see Thierry Henry - the King - turn up in an absolute gem of a car. I told myself I wanted the same car at all costs. I went to the dealership, signed the papers and arranged to pay for it by standing order - and just like that I had the same car as the King."

Song later realized that owning the same car as 'King' Henry was a little out of his league. He further said:

"But I swear that I had to hand the car back inside two months. All my money was going on filling it with petrol. I told them: 'Give me a Toyota - this car's too much for me.' When I next went to training Thierry asked me: 'Where's your car, son?' I told him it's on a higher level than me."

Incidentally, Henry was another of Arsenal's players who had joined Barcelona in 2007. He was part of the Barcelona team that won a historic treble of La Liga, Copa Del Rey and the UEFA Champions League in the 2008-09 season.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra