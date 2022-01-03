“I have had to give up a lot of comfort” – David Alaba opens up on Real Madrid switch

Real Madrid centre-back David Alaba has revealed he has had to come out of his comfort zone after making the switch from Bayern Munich to the Spanish capital.

The Austrian joined Real Madrid on a free transfer last summer and has settled in well after a difficult start.

Real Madrid struggled early on in the season as they had a new centre-half pairing. However, the duo of Eder Militao and Alaba have grown into their roles.

Alaba explained that the transition from Bayern Munich to Real Madrid has not been easy as he was comfortable in Munich after spending 13 years in Germany:

“It [Bayern] was a second home after 13 years there. I had an important role at the club and in the team. I knew the city from top to bottom and I had a lot of friends in Munich. I had to give up a lot of comfort to join Real Madrid."

“A lot of people in the dressing room don’t speak English, so that forces me to speak Spanish. But giving an interview in Spanish would be something else completely,” Alaba added.

Alaba will hope to play a key role in the second half of the season for Real Madrid

Los Blancos have conceded just 17 goals in the league and are one of the best units defensively. Despite losing Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid have continued to perform well.

Credit should go to Alaba as he is an experienced senior figure in the defence. The Austrian has taken the mantle from Ramos and has stamped his authority at the back.

Real Madrid are favorites to win La Liga this season after losing out to Atletico Madrid last time around.

Alaba will hope to continue his good form in the second half of the season. The Austrian has won nine league titles in a row, and winning the league with Real Madrid will make it an incredible ten titles.

The Champions League is also a competition Real Madrid will hope to do well in. Alaba has won it twice and will hope to make it three this season.

