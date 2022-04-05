"I give them the upper hand" - Wayne Rooney comments on the top four race after Arsenal's defeat to Crystal Palace

As the heated battle for fourth spot in the Premier League continues between Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, former Red Devils legend Wayne Rooney believes that Spurs have an 'upper hand'.

The Gunners bottled what could turn out to be a crucial opportunity to reclaim fourth as they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace last night. Mikel Arteta's side's loss, coupled with Tottenham Hotspur's belligerent 5-1 win against Newcastle United, put Antonio Conte's Spurs in fourth place with 54 points from 30 matches.

Mikel Arteta's side find themselves level on points with their arch rivals (albeit with a game in hand), but sit fifth due to Spurs' superior goal difference. David Moyes's West Ham (31 matches) and Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United (30 matches) occupy the sixth and seventh positions respectively.

The battle to finish fourth is expected to go down to the wire, but former Manchester United superstar Wayne Rooney believes that the Red Devils are unlikely to mount a challenge. He also stated that of the Gunners and Spurs, the latter have the upper hand due to their squad's experience.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Metro), Rooney reportedly said:

"I think it’s Arsenal or Tottenham, it’s between the two of them.

"I look at Manchester United’s form of late, I don’t think they’re going to challenge for it.

"It’s between Tottenham and Arsenal and I think Tottenham have got the experience in the squad, I give them the upper hand."

Rooney continued:

"It’s almost like no one wants that fourth place, I think that’s the inconsistency of the teams below Manchester City and Liverpool.

‘I think they’ve set the marker, they’re two incredible teams who perform every week, and the teams below them, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham, they are a little bit inconsistent and that shows in their league position."

Jamie Carragher also believes Tottenham Hotspur hold advantage over Arsenal

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher also believes Spurs have the advantage

Former Liverpool superstar Jamie Carragher has also claimed that Tottenham Hotspur seem to have an advantage over the Gunners due to their remaining fixtures, despite the fact that the Gunners have a game in hand.

Spurs are yet to play Arsenal and Liverpool, while the Gunners are yet to play Spurs, Manchester United, West Ham and Chelsea.

"I think Tottenham have got the better fixtures," said Carragher.

"They’ve got the Gunners to come to their place as well and even if you take that game out, there’s no doubt Tottenham have the better fixtures.

"Arsenal have that game in hand but if you look at that game in hand it’s Chelsea away. It’ll be difficult to see them pick up too much from that game.

"I think the fact that their game in hand is Chelsea is a bit of a worry in some ways."

With all the teams in contention yet to play just nine games or fewer, the next month and a half of Premier League action will be vital for everyone involved.

