“I have given up football for s*x” – When ex-Premier League star opened up on bizarre retirement reason aged 29

Former Premier League star Sasa Curcic once claimed that he left football for sex. Curcic had a four year spell in England, representing Premier League clubs Crystal Palace, Bolton Wanderers and Aston Villa.

However, the Serbian player's off-the-field antics made him a cult-hero among fans. Curcic was even termed the 'Serbian George Best' by fans. Following his retirement in 2001, Curcic said (via Daily Star):

"I have given up football for sex. I wouldn't sign for another club even if they gave me £10m, but it would be different if they were to offer me 15 different women from across the world. I would tell the club chairman: 'Please let me make these women happy – I will satisfy them like they have never been satisfied.' Nowadays, every time I think about football, I feel like throwing up."

While Curcic later dismissed the reports, he claimed to have romped supermodel Naomi Campbell. Curcic said:

"She (Naomi Campbell) was a Crystal Palace fan. She came to a game, and we met in the VIP box. After two weeks, I invited her to a party. She was a tough girl. I had to wait a month. It was great in bed, but it was a mess. Woman’s hair disgusts me; when I see it on the floor I get p***ed off, and Naomi used to leave it everywhere. It was a disaster, like all models."

After his 2001 retirement at the age of 29, Curcic has appeared in several reality shows. He was even the winner of the Serbian Big Brother show in 2007.

Manchester City take control of Premier League title race

Arsenal led the Premier League for most of the season. The Gunners seemed like they were on their way to win the league for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

However, Mikel Arteta's team have picked up only three points in their last four league games and have slipped down the standings. Arteta's side now trail City by a point, having played a game more, following their 4-1 defeat at the Etihad in midweek..

Defending champions Manchester City have picked pace up at the right time and are back atop the standings. The Cityzens have 76 points from 32 games, winning their last 18 matches across competitions.

