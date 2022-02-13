"I haven't been given the full chance" - Chelsea star says Tuchel's decisions have made it hard for him to find 'rhythm' 

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has admitted he is unhappy with his lack of gametime at the club.

The USMNT international was an unused substitute in the Blues 1-0 semifinal victory over Al Hilal in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Chelsea's attack was led by goalscorer Romelu Lukaku, with Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech supporting the Belgium international.

Speaking to ESPN after the game, Pulisic expressed his disappointment at having not contributed to the game while also stating his willingness to help Chelsea.

“I was very ready to play [against Al-Hilal]. I wanted to play so of course, I was upset that I didn’t," said Pulisic.

The 23-year-old also stated that his cause has not been helped by his versatility, as having to play in different positions has not enabled him to nail down a regular spot in one position.

“I don’t think it is a bad quality necessarily to be versatile. But for whatever reason, I haven’t been given the full chance to be in one position and gain some rhythm which is hard at times, which I would like at times, but it is part of the sport I guess," Pulisic added.

Chelsea won their maiden FIFA World Club Cup trophy with a 2-1 victory over Palmeiras after extra-time.

Christian Pulisic has had a stop-start career at Chelsea

Pulisic has been plagued by injuries at Stamford Bridge

Christian Pulisic is widely regarded as the beacon of a talented generation of young American players making a mark on the biggest stages.

He made a mark for himself at Borussia Dortmund before sealing a high-profile transfer to London in January 2019.

He was expected to continue his upward trajectory at one of the biggest clubs in the world. However, despite showing flashes of brilliance, it has not been smooth sailing for Pulisic.

Injuries and loss of form have hampered his contributions, although his return of 20 goals and 17 assists in 96 matches in all competitions is indicative of his ability.

New arrivals at the club like Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech have further limited Pulisic's impact for the Blues.

He has made just eight starts in the Premier League this season, with a long-term ankle injury sidelining him for two months earlier in the campaign.

It remains to be seen whether Pulisic will become a mainstay under Thomas Tuchel but the 23-year-old's quality is not in question.

