“I would go and buy [him]” – Rio Ferdinand urges Arsenal to snap up Manchester City star

Rio Ferdinand has urged Arsenal to sign Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus. The Manchester United legend believes the Brazilian would be the ideal replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal let go of Aubameyang in January as Mikel Arteta was not willing to keep him in the squad. The striker ended up joining Barcelona on a free transfer and has started off well in La Liga.

Ferdinand was speaking on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel when he urged the Gunners to try and sign Gabriel Jesus. The Manchester City striker has been labeled as 'perfect' for Arteta's side by the Red Devils legend.

"If I was Arsenal, I would go and buy Gabriel Jesus."

The Gunners were interested in Dusan Vlahovic in the January window, but he opted to join Juventus instead. They are now reportedly setting sights on getting Alexander Isak or Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Arsenal target Gabriel Jesus urged to remain at Manchester City

Rivaldo is not a fan of Jesus being linked with a move away from Manchester City. The Brazilian legend wants the striker to stay at the Etihad as he is with the best team and coach.

While speaking to Betfair, he said:

"Sergio Aguero may have ended his season after a bad injury so Gabriel Jesus could have a great chance here of establishing himself as a regular starter in this decisive phase of the season. For that reason, Jesus needs to focus and build confidence by regularly scoring goals and help his team achieve their objectives.

"There are also rumours that Internazionale would try to sign Jesus if they sell Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona, but if it was me I would prefer to stay at City. Additionally, Gabriel Jesus is already settled to English football, to the city of Manchester and is being coached by one of the best, so I believe he should continue at the club as it might be the best option for his career at the moment."

Reports suggested Manchester City were willing to part ways with Jesus last summer if they signed Harry Kane, but the move did not materialize and the Brazilian stayed put.

