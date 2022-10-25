"I would go for it" - Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target makes bold claim on his future

Manchester United and Chelsea target Jonathan David has dropped a hint about his future and suggested that he would be open to a move if an offer is tabled, keeping the door open to both the Premier League and La Liga.

The Lille attacker has enjoyed a stellar start to the season, scoring nine goals in 12 Ligue 1 games. As per Metro, The Canada international was wanted by Arsenal in the summer and the Gunners' technical director Edu even met with the player's agents.

Even though the interest from Mikel Arteta's side has faded, the Canadian remains a wanted man in the Premier League. The report suggests that both Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in the former KAA Gent star.

Amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United, David has hinted that he would welcome a move away from Lille as he wants to play for bigger clubs. He told Sky Sports:

"The next step is always growing, having more ambition maybe a bigger club I think. Everyone wants to play for a massive club in their life. So if I had the chance to do it, I would go for it, for sure."

David has also claimed that he can adapt to both the Premier League and La Liga thanks to his experience in France and added:

"I think they are two different leagues. But I think I can adapt to both for sure. And I think that the experience I have had here in France, it will help me a lot if I need to adapt to someplace else, a lot faster. So yeah, I think both leagues suit me."

Manchester United and Chelsea both want the Ligue 1 attacker

As per Caught Offside, United and Chelsea are prepared to go head-to-head for David's signature.

The report suggests that the Red Devils have identified the Canadian as an option to replace Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag's side are also thought to be monitoring the progress of Bayer Leverkusen forward Patrik Schick and Lyon attacker Moussa Dembele.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are also keen on the Lille attacker as manager Graham Potter realizes that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not a long-term option.

David has been at Lille for three seasons now and he has done a fantastic job at the club, helping them win one Trophée des Champions and one Ligue 1 title. In 108 appearances for Lille, the attacker has scored 41 goals and provided eight assists.

