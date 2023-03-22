"I had to go and search on my phone" - Marc Cucurella claims he had to Google Chelsea's winter signing during the World Cup

Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella has claimed that he had to Google search Enzo Fernandez during the 2022 FIFA World Cup as he wasn't aware of who the player was.

Fernandez hadn't started for Argentina prior to the showpiece event in Qatar. He was used as a substitute in La Albiceleste's opening group-stage loss against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Argentine midfielder started the next six games for his country, even managing to score in the 2-0 group-stage win against Mexico, as his country lifted the World Cup. His performances in Qatar caught the eye of football fans and contemporaries alike.

One of them was Cucurella. The Spanish left-back was watching one of Argentina's games at the World Cup as he wanted to follow the progress of his former Brighton & Hove Albion teammate Alexis Mac Allister.

During the process, Cucurella came across Argentina's No. 24, who he had to search online to find out who he played for. He recently told the South American edition of ESPN's Sports Center (h/t Metro):

"I liked to watch matches in which my friends were playing, so I was watching Argentina because of Alexis. I think I said, “I really like number 24, he’s very good!'. But I didn’t even know where he played! I had to go and search on my phone!

Fernandez has 10 caps for Argentina.

He added:

"As I watched more games, I told my family and friends that I really liked him a lot. And then he came to Chelsea! told Enzo that I had liked him at the World Cup. He’s a good guy, I’m waiting for him to cook me a barbeque."

Fernandez joined SL Benfica from River Plate last summer. His displays in Qatar led Chelsea to sign the 22-year-old for a British-record fee of £106.8 million in January.

What the Chelsea manager has said about Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea manager Graham Potter recently heaped praise on Enzo Fernandez but claimed that the midfielder still needs time to adapt to the Premier League.

Speaking after Chelsea's 3-1 league win over Leicester City on 11 March, the English tactician said (h/t GOAL):

"He's a fantastic player, and he's a young player. He's gonna get better and better as he is with us more cause he's just arrived from another country, another league, he's going to have to adapt to that. You can see his quality when gets the ball he can pass forward..."

Fernandez assisted Kai Havertz's goal on the stroke of half-time against the Foxes to make the scoreline 2-1. The Argentine has started in all seven league games his team have played in since his deadline-day move to Stamford Bridge.

Poll : 0 votes